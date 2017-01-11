Griezmann’s efforts see Atletico into Cup quarters

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann (L) vies with Las Palmas’ defender Aythami Artiles during a Copa del Rey turn of 16 during a Vicente Calderon track in Madrid on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
MADRID: Antoine Griezmann struck for a third time in as many games in 2017 as Atletico Madrid cumulative their place in a quarter-finals of a Copa del Rey 4-3 on total notwithstanding losing 3-2 during home to Las Palmas on Tuesday.
Griezmann shrugged off a beating of finishing third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for world’s best actor during a initial Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday to force home a opener 4 mins into a second half.
A excellent particular bid from Marko Livaja gave Las Palmas a brief lifeline, though Angel Correa looked to have killed a tie off only after a hour mark. However, a hosts were done to persperate in a final seconds of blocking time as dual goals in 3 mins from Livaja and Mateo Garcia gave Las Palmas feat on a night.
“These form of things always occur in a Copa del Rey,” Atletico trainer Diego Simeone told BeIN Sports Spain. “They finished a few chances they had good that meant, notwithstanding us carrying a diversion underneath control, they take divided a victory.”
Despite holding a autocratic 2-0 initial leg lead, Simeone took no chances by fixing a clever side.
Griezmann was enclosed notwithstanding creation a outing to Zurich to attend FIFA’s celebration only 24 hours progressing and had a initial large possibility when he dismissed true during Raul Lizoain on 23 minutes.
Las Palmas had chances to get behind into a tie as Miguel Angel Moya constructed a good save to repudiate Livaja’s header during a nearby post before Tana bloody over when well-placed inside a area.
Griezmann scored for a initial time in La Liga for 3 months in a 2-0 win during Eibar on Saturday, though a Frenchman is now on his best scoring run of a deteriorate as he tapped home Nicolas Gaitan’s cranky during a start of a second half to give Atletico additional respirating space.
Livaja took advantage of some uncharacteristically messy fortifying from Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez to expostulate by a heart of a Atletico counterclaim and pound a round into a distant corner.
However, only 4 mins after Correa tranquil a prolonged round from Koke and shrugged off his pen before finishing from a slight angle to put Atletico behind in front.
The diversion seemed to be petering out when a good hold and cranky from Garcia teed adult Livaja for a second equaliser a notation from time. And Garcia afterwards volleyed home himself from Jonathan Viera’s free-kick low into blocking time, though Atletico hold out to progress.
