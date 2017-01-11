Misbah clarifies criticism per 1999’s Pakistan team

Misbah faced critique over acknowledgement given a side were also whitewashed 3-0. PHOTO: AFP
Pakistan Test captain Misbahul Haq explained his prior critique per a inhabitant side that toured Australia in 1999.
After a detriment in Sydney Test, a 42-year-old was asked if he deliberate a stream side was a best group that toured Australia. In response, Misbah pronounced that Pakistan’s 1999 group was a best one.
However, he faced critique over his acknowledgement given that side also met with a 3-0 varnish in a Test series.
Clarifying his position, Misbah took to Twitter and pronounced that he did not intend to assail his seniors nor was he perplexing to use it as an forgive for Pakistan’s new defeat.
He combined that he has a pinnacle honour for his predecessors, generally quick bowling fable Wasim Akram who skippered a 1999 tour.
Pakistan mislaid a recently resolved Test array opposite Australia 3-0 and are scheduled to play five-match ODI array that starts on Friday in Brisbane.
