WhatsApp new beta chronicle lets we hunt and send GIFs

WhatsApp new beta chronicle lets we hunt and send GIFs
WhatsApp combined GIFs support to a app final year that was late deliberation a fact that each other messaging app already had a feature. However, a renouned messaging height didn’t offer in a app support as it does for emojis and as such compulsory users to get their possess animations. Thankfully, that’s about to change.

The latest beta chronicle of a app, v2.17.6 to be precise, now facilities support for Giphy and Tenor’s library that will concede WhatsApp users to hunt and send GIFs from a far-reaching operation available.

PHOTO: WHATSAPP/TNW

To send a GIF, users simply daub a emoji idol subsequent to a content submit space and name an emoji or a GIF. In further to this a new beta chronicle also increases a extent media files that can be sent during once from 10 to 30.

It is value mentioning that these facilities are still in a contrast proviso and therefore aren’t reliable to be rolled out by WhatsApp in a subsequent update. However, a widespread use of GIFs puts adult a case for this new feature.

This essay creatively seemed on The Next Web.

