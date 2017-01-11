Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Power consumers to compensate Rs18b some-more as surcharge extended for 18 months

Power consumers to compensate Rs18b some-more as surcharge extended for 18 months
PHOTO: FILEPHOTO: FILE

ISLAMABAD: The emperor supervision on Wednesday extended a electricity surcharge of 10 paisa per section for one and a half year directed during forcing consumers to cough adult Rs18 billion some-more as cost of a rarely mismanaged Neelum-Jhelum hydroelectric energy plan jumped to Rs500 billion.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of a cupboard authorized a offer of a Ministry of Water and Power to extend a duration of Neelum-Jhelum surcharge adult to Jun 2018, according to a Ministry of Finance. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a ECC meeting.

Neelum-Jhelum plan had a bad design, says WAPDA chief

In 2007, a General Pervez Musharraf-led supervision had imposed a surcharge to lift supports for construction of a 969-megawatt Neelum-Jhelum project.

The project’s cost was revised to Rs274.8 billion, that a stream supervision also revised upwards twice to Rs414 billion. Another rider is expected, that will take a cost to Rs500 billion or roughly $5 billion.

The ECC also gave ex-post facto capitulation to a Rs180-billion package of incentives for a exporters. The premier has already announced a package.

Neelum-Jhelum energy project: Court rejects petition opposite laying of delivery line

The ECC authorized Rs38 billion value of emperor guarantees to capacitate Wapda to compensate net hydel distinction to a Punjab government.

Late final year, a emperor supervision had concluded to compensate Rs82 billion to Punjab in balance of a net hydel distinction of a Ghazi Barotha hydroelectric energy plan after a provincial supervision corroborated off from a progressing endeavour that it would not direct hydel distinction for a project.

