Seeking Relief: Flour millers direct trade package
LAHORE: Pakistan Flour Mills Association’s (PFMA) Punjab section has demanded a supervision to announce a Rs50-billion trade package to slight a waste wheat exporters are temperament due to outrageous cost disproportion in general markets. “The general wheat cost now stands in between $150 to $180 per ton, since a cost of Pakistani wheat stands during $320 per ton (Rs1,300 per 40kg),” pronounced PFMA Chairman Riaz Ullah Khan. Local wheat exporters are incompetent to sell existent bonds to general marketplace due to this outrageous cost difference, he added. PFMA organisation personality Asim Raza pronounced that supervision has bound a wheat support cost during Rs1,300 per 40kg, that translates to $320 per ton in a general market.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.
