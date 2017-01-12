PESHAWAR: On a instruction of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, 2D seismic consult of 15 blocks of oil and gas in Fata has been finished that has a intensity of producing 20 trillion cubic feet of gas. It will beget pursuit opportunities to internal people of Fata as well. Governor has destined a officials of Fata secretariat to be in coordination with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) to serve urge a prolongation of oil and gas scrutiny in Fata. He voiced these views while presiding over a high turn assembly per scrutiny of oil and gas in Fata.
Good prospects: Oil, gas scrutiny in FATA reviewed
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.
