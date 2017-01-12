Thursday , 12 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Good prospects: Oil, gas scrutiny in FATA reviewed    

Good prospects: Oil, gas scrutiny in FATA reviewed    

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 12, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Good prospects: Oil, gas scrutiny in FATA reviewed    
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PESHAWAR: On a instruction of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, 2D seismic consult of 15 blocks of oil and gas in Fata has been finished that has a intensity of producing 20 trillion cubic feet of gas. It will beget pursuit opportunities to internal people of Fata as well. Governor has destined a officials of Fata secretariat to be in coordination with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) to serve urge a prolongation of oil and gas scrutiny in Fata. He voiced these views while presiding over a high turn assembly per scrutiny of oil and gas in Fata.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

New initiatives: ‘Higher preparation highway map will commission youth’
Honouring a Nobel laureate: Prof Asad Abidi named initial hilt of Abdus Salam Chair
Harmful effects: ‘Electronic cigarette is an rising health risk’
Good prospects: Oil, gas scrutiny in FATA reviewed    
Britain’s Prince William and mother Kate revisit child anguish charity
Hidden slavery
A unfortunate trend
Trump says has incited over ‘complete’ control of business to sons
Mr Obama creates an exit
Boosting exports
Social eruptions
Reminiscing Salman Haider

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions