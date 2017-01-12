Thursday , 12 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Triple murder case: Man, sister-in-law arrested for murdering brothers

Triple murder case: Man, sister-in-law arrested for murdering brothers

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 12, 2017 In Sports 0
Triple murder case: Man, sister-in-law arrested for murdering brothers
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

FAISALABAD: At slightest dual suspects concerned in a triple murder box were arrested by military in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Chak Jhumra SHO pronounced a few days behind bodies of 3 brothers identified as Salahuddin, Karmat and Farooq were found from a private plantation in Sitoi Wala area. He pronounced a victims were stabbed to death.  He combined shortly after a incident, a military started review to seize a culprits behind a murder. During a march of investigation, he pronounced a military incarcerated one of a brothers of a defunct Muhammad Babar and interrogated him.

Babar told a military that he fell in adore with his sister-in-law Sajda and they both wanted to get married. However, he pronounced his elder hermit did not knew about their affair.

The indicted pronounced in a bid to transparent a hurdles, they motionless to kill his 3 brothers and afterwards get married. Therefore, they stabbed them to genocide after distilled them.

Meanwhile, a SHO pronounced indicted Babar certified that he and Sajda committed a crime underneath a designed plan as both of them were dynamic to marry any other.

The military also arrested Sajda who also certified to committing a iniquitous crime. He pronounced a military has performed earthy remand of a suspects while they also recovered a arms used in a incident.

Earlier in 2016, a male was arrested for murdering his mother and her relatives in Chakwal. The military also recovered a 30-bore pistol used in a crime. Accused Aun Abbas was arrested by Choa Saidan Shah Police on charges of murdering his mother Kulsoom Zahra and her parents, Syed Ameer Hussain Shah and Mazloom Zahra. Ameer and Mazloom were shot passed inside their residence while their daughter died during Rawalpindi DHQ Hospital.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Toxic wine tragedy: ‘JIT contingency finish review in 20 days’
Action instituted Committee shaped to collect encroached land
Transition: Col Javed passes away  
For a farmers: UVAS to see new educational retard subsequent year
Triple murder case: Man, sister-in-law arrested for murdering brothers
Accidental death: Journalist’s brothers die in automobile crash  
New initiatives: ‘Higher preparation highway map will commission youth’
Honouring a Nobel laureate: Prof Asad Abidi named initial hilt of Abdus Salam Chair
Harmful effects: ‘Electronic cigarette is an rising health risk’
Good prospects: Oil, gas scrutiny in FATA reviewed    
Britain’s Prince William and mother Kate revisit child anguish charity
Hidden slavery

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions