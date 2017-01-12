FAISALABAD: At slightest dual suspects concerned in a triple murder box were arrested by military in Faisalabad on Wednesday.
Chak Jhumra SHO pronounced a few days behind bodies of 3 brothers identified as Salahuddin, Karmat and Farooq were found from a private plantation in Sitoi Wala area. He pronounced a victims were stabbed to death. He combined shortly after a incident, a military started review to seize a culprits behind a murder. During a march of investigation, he pronounced a military incarcerated one of a brothers of a defunct Muhammad Babar and interrogated him.
Babar told a military that he fell in adore with his sister-in-law Sajda and they both wanted to get married. However, he pronounced his elder hermit did not knew about their affair.
The indicted pronounced in a bid to transparent a hurdles, they motionless to kill his 3 brothers and afterwards get married. Therefore, they stabbed them to genocide after distilled them.
Meanwhile, a SHO pronounced indicted Babar certified that he and Sajda committed a crime underneath a designed plan as both of them were dynamic to marry any other.
The military also arrested Sajda who also certified to committing a iniquitous crime. He pronounced a military has performed earthy remand of a suspects while they also recovered a arms used in a incident.
Earlier in 2016, a male was arrested for murdering his mother and her relatives in Chakwal. The military also recovered a 30-bore pistol used in a crime. Accused Aun Abbas was arrested by Choa Saidan Shah Police on charges of murdering his mother Kulsoom Zahra and her parents, Syed Ameer Hussain Shah and Mazloom Zahra. Ameer and Mazloom were shot passed inside their residence while their daughter died during Rawalpindi DHQ Hospital.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.
