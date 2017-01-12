VEHARI: District Coordination Officer Ali Akbar Bhatti has shaped a cabinet to collect encroached land of 4 educational institutions in Vehari on Wednesday. The cabinet will be headed by Assistant Director Tanveerur Rehman. The DCO released these instructions during a assembly of a district comment cabinet for growth of education.
He systematic EDO financial to examine and sought a news for not giving a two-month grant amounting to Rs40 million for boys and Rs68 million to girls. DCO Ali Akbar also educated a officials to urge a sanitation complement of 11 educational institutions and sought an exploration news over smallest assemblage of students and teachers in schools.
On a occasion, he pronounced a significance of polite counterclaim can't be denied so it was required for group and women of each age to get training in this regard.
Action instituted Committee shaped to collect encroached land
VEHARI: District Coordination Officer Ali Akbar Bhatti has shaped a cabinet to collect encroached land of 4 educational institutions in Vehari on Wednesday. The cabinet will be headed by Assistant Director Tanveerur Rehman. The DCO released these instructions during a assembly of a district comment cabinet for growth of education.
He systematic EDO financial to examine and sought a news for not giving a two-month grant amounting to Rs40 million for boys and Rs68 million to girls. DCO Ali Akbar also educated a officials to urge a sanitation complement of 11 educational institutions and sought an exploration news over smallest assemblage of students and teachers in schools.
On a occasion, he pronounced a significance of polite counterclaim can't be denied so it was required for group and women of each age to get training in this regard.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Triple murder case: Man, sister-in-law arrested for ...
January 12, 2017
Harmful effects: ‘Electronic cigarette is an rising ...
January 12, 2017
Hidden slavery
January 11, 2017
Mr Obama creates an exit
January 11, 2017