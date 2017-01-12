Thursday , 12 January 2017
Action instituted Committee shaped to collect encroached land

VEHARI: District Coordination Officer Ali Akbar Bhatti has shaped a cabinet to collect encroached land of 4 educational institutions in Vehari on Wednesday. The cabinet will be headed by Assistant Director Tanveerur Rehman. The DCO released these instructions during a assembly of a district comment cabinet for growth of education.

He systematic EDO financial to examine and sought a news for not giving a two-month grant amounting to Rs40 million for boys and Rs68 million to girls. DCO Ali Akbar also educated a officials to urge a sanitation complement of 11 educational institutions and sought an exploration news over smallest assemblage of students and teachers in schools.

On a occasion, he pronounced a significance of polite counterclaim can't be denied so it was required for group and women of each age to get training in this regard.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.

