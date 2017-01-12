LAHORE: Professor Asad A Abidi, a renowned academician of electrical engineering, will be a initial hilt of a Abdus Salam Chair during a Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), a matter pronounced on Wednesday.
Professor Abidi is compared with a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The matter that termed him “an moving clergyman of a sciences and engineering”, pronounced that Professor Abidi was famous for his groundbreaking developments in single-chip radios. Electronic inclination and circuits, attributed to his research, form a basement of many of today’s mobile devices.
Professor Abidi is a target of a IEEE Donald O Pederson Award in Solid State Circuits (2008), a top endowment in his field. He is an inaugurated Fellow of a US National Academy of Engineering and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS). TWAS was founded in 1983 by Professor Abdus Salam.
He has been a associate of a IEEE given 1996 and in 2015, a University of California, Berkeley, recognized him as a renowned alumnus for his contributions to a speculation and use of analog and RF circuits.
The Abdus Salam Chair was total to honour Pakistan’s usually Nobel laureate in physics, pronounced a statement.
“Dr Salam’s mathematical talent total with his ardent tellurian activism for a means of preparation and scholarship in a building universe gives procedure to LUMS’s idea of attaining value in preparation and research,” it added.
The matter pronounced that Professor Abidi’s appointment as a initial hilt of a Abdus Salam Chair during LUMS’ Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering promises new opportunities and vistas in a fields of physics, engineering and mathematics.
Honouring a Nobel laureate: Prof Asad Abidi named initial hilt of Abdus Salam Chair
LAHORE: Professor Asad A Abidi, a renowned academician of electrical engineering, will be a initial hilt of a Abdus Salam Chair during a Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), a matter pronounced on Wednesday.
Professor Abidi is compared with a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The matter that termed him “an moving clergyman of a sciences and engineering”, pronounced that Professor Abidi was famous for his groundbreaking developments in single-chip radios. Electronic inclination and circuits, attributed to his research, form a basement of many of today’s mobile devices.
Professor Abidi is a target of a IEEE Donald O Pederson Award in Solid State Circuits (2008), a top endowment in his field. He is an inaugurated Fellow of a US National Academy of Engineering and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS). TWAS was founded in 1983 by Professor Abdus Salam.
He has been a associate of a IEEE given 1996 and in 2015, a University of California, Berkeley, recognized him as a renowned alumnus for his contributions to a speculation and use of analog and RF circuits.
The Abdus Salam Chair was total to honour Pakistan’s usually Nobel laureate in physics, pronounced a statement.
“Dr Salam’s mathematical talent total with his ardent tellurian activism for a means of preparation and scholarship in a building universe gives procedure to LUMS’s idea of attaining value in preparation and research,” it added.
The matter pronounced that Professor Abidi’s appointment as a initial hilt of a Abdus Salam Chair during LUMS’ Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering promises new opportunities and vistas in a fields of physics, engineering and mathematics.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Britain’s Prince William and mother Kate revisit ...
January 11, 2017
Trump says has incited over ‘complete’ control ...
January 11, 2017
Social eruptions
January 11, 2017
World Bank revises Pakistan’s expansion rate upwards ...
January 11, 2017