For a farmers: UVAS to see new educational retard subsequent year

For a farmers: UVAS to see new educational retard subsequent year

For a farmers: UVAS to see new educational retard subsequent year
LAHORE: Construction work on another University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) educational retard started on Wednesday.

Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department Secretary Naseem Sadiq, along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, rigourously inaugurated a construction work. The retard will be finished in 16 months during an estimated cost of Rs94.419 million. It will include of harangue rooms, convention and discussion halls, laboratories, an amphitheater and expertise offices.

Speaking on a occasion, Naseem pronounced that a gratification and growth of bad farmers was a tip priority of a stock and dairy growth department. As a result, they were being facilitated during their doorsteps opposite a province.

Talking about several stock issues, generally several animal diseases, he pronounced it was good that a UVAS and a stock dialect were operative together to promote bad farmers.

He combined that several training programmes conducted by a university for a officers/officials of a stock dialect had brought a certain behavioural change.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.

