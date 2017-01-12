Thursday , 12 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Toxic wine tragedy: ‘JIT contingency finish review in 20 days’

Toxic wine tragedy: ‘JIT contingency finish review in 20 days’

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 12, 2017 In Commerce 0
Toxic wine tragedy: ‘JIT contingency finish review in 20 days’
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LAHORE: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been shaped to finish an review in 20 days and seize a culprits behind a mass poisonous wine poisoning in Toba Tek Singh.

Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu voiced these views on Wednesday during his revisit to Mubarakabad Basti to succour with a bereaved families.

He pronounced that a Punjab supervision would yield financial assistance to a families of victims as shortly as possible. The apportion pronounced that best probable diagnosis was being given to liquour tragedy survivors. “However, if needed, a patients would be shifted to hospitals of Lahore for serve treatment.” Sindhu added.

He pronounced a district administration has already been systematic to creation payments by Christmas grants to a bereaved families, since Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also be requested for suitable financial assistance to a families of Toba Tek Singh’s Mubarakabad Basti victims.

He remarked that a JIT would also examine a probable impasse of Chattiana military officials in a comfortless incident. The apportion visited a families of victims and offering his condolence. Most of a victims were aged between 18 and 30 years.

MPAs Chaudhry Shahzad Munshi and Mian Muhammad Raffique, Toba Tek Singh DPO Usman Akram Gondal, ADC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, and PML-N District Minority Wing boss Rashid Jalal Masih were benefaction on a occasion.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Toxic wine tragedy: ‘JIT contingency finish review in 20 days’
Action instituted Committee shaped to collect encroached land
Transition: Col Javed passes away  
For a farmers: UVAS to see new educational retard subsequent year
Triple murder case: Man, sister-in-law arrested for murdering brothers
Accidental death: Journalist’s brothers die in automobile crash  
New initiatives: ‘Higher preparation highway map will commission youth’
Honouring a Nobel laureate: Prof Asad Abidi named initial hilt of Abdus Salam Chair
Harmful effects: ‘Electronic cigarette is an rising health risk’
Good prospects: Oil, gas scrutiny in FATA reviewed    
Britain’s Prince William and mother Kate revisit child anguish charity
Hidden slavery

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions