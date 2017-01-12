LAHORE: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been shaped to finish an review in 20 days and seize a culprits behind a mass poisonous wine poisoning in Toba Tek Singh.
Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu voiced these views on Wednesday during his revisit to Mubarakabad Basti to succour with a bereaved families.
He pronounced that a Punjab supervision would yield financial assistance to a families of victims as shortly as possible. The apportion pronounced that best probable diagnosis was being given to liquour tragedy survivors. “However, if needed, a patients would be shifted to hospitals of Lahore for serve treatment.” Sindhu added.
He pronounced a district administration has already been systematic to creation payments by Christmas grants to a bereaved families, since Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also be requested for suitable financial assistance to a families of Toba Tek Singh’s Mubarakabad Basti victims.
He remarked that a JIT would also examine a probable impasse of Chattiana military officials in a comfortless incident. The apportion visited a families of victims and offering his condolence. Most of a victims were aged between 18 and 30 years.
MPAs Chaudhry Shahzad Munshi and Mian Muhammad Raffique, Toba Tek Singh DPO Usman Akram Gondal, ADC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, and PML-N District Minority Wing boss Rashid Jalal Masih were benefaction on a occasion.
Toxic wine tragedy: ‘JIT contingency finish review in 20 days’
LAHORE: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been shaped to finish an review in 20 days and seize a culprits behind a mass poisonous wine poisoning in Toba Tek Singh.
Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu voiced these views on Wednesday during his revisit to Mubarakabad Basti to succour with a bereaved families.
He pronounced that a Punjab supervision would yield financial assistance to a families of victims as shortly as possible. The apportion pronounced that best probable diagnosis was being given to liquour tragedy survivors. “However, if needed, a patients would be shifted to hospitals of Lahore for serve treatment.” Sindhu added.
He pronounced a district administration has already been systematic to creation payments by Christmas grants to a bereaved families, since Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also be requested for suitable financial assistance to a families of Toba Tek Singh’s Mubarakabad Basti victims.
He remarked that a JIT would also examine a probable impasse of Chattiana military officials in a comfortless incident. The apportion visited a families of victims and offering his condolence. Most of a victims were aged between 18 and 30 years.
MPAs Chaudhry Shahzad Munshi and Mian Muhammad Raffique, Toba Tek Singh DPO Usman Akram Gondal, ADC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, and PML-N District Minority Wing boss Rashid Jalal Masih were benefaction on a occasion.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 12th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
For a farmers: UVAS to see new ...
January 12, 2017
Honouring a Nobel laureate: Prof Asad Abidi ...
January 12, 2017
Britain’s Prince William and mother Kate revisit ...
January 11, 2017
Trump says has incited over ‘complete’ control ...
January 11, 2017