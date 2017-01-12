Hamas used feign online identities and photos of immature women to captivate soldiers in. PHOTO: AFP
Using photos of immature women and Hebrew slang, a Palestinian belligerent organisation Hamas chatted adult dozens of Israeli soldiers online, gaining control of their phone cameras and microphones, a troops pronounced on Wednesday.
An officer, who briefed reporters on a purported scam, pronounced a organisation that runs a Gaza Strip unclosed no vital troops secrets in a intelligence-gathering operation.
Hamas orator Fawzi Barhoum declined to comment.
Mainly regulating Facebook, Hamas used feign online identities and photos of immature women, apparently found on a Internet, to captivate soldiers in, a officer said.
The troops detected a hacking when soldiers began stating other questionable online activity on amicable networks and unclosed dozens of feign identities used by a organisation to aim a soldiers, a officer said.
In 2001, a 16-year-old Israeli was lured to a assigned West Bank, where he was shot passed by Palestinian gunmen, after entering into an online attribute with a Palestinian lady who acted as an American tourist.
“Just a second, I’ll send we a photo, my dear,” one “woman” wrote.
“OK. Ha-ha,” a infantryman replied, before a print of a blonde lady in a swimsuit popped up.
The “woman” afterwards suggested they both download “a elementary app that lets us have a video chat”, according to an instance of an sell supposing by a officer.
The officer pronounced many of a soldiers were low-ranking and that Hamas was mostly meddlesome in entertainment information about Israeli army manoeuvres, army and weaponry in a Gaza area.
