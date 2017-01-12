Thursday , 12 January 2017
Hamas sets ‘honey traps’ to penetrate Israeli soldiers’ phones: army

Hamas sets ‘honey traps’ to penetrate Israeli soldiers’ phones: army
Hamas used feign online identities and photos of immature women to captivate soldiers in. PHOTO: AFP

Hamas used feign online identities and photos of immature women to captivate soldiers in. PHOTO: AFP

Using photos of immature women and Hebrew slang, a Palestinian belligerent organisation Hamas chatted adult dozens of Israeli soldiers online, gaining control of their phone cameras and microphones, a troops pronounced on Wednesday.

An officer, who briefed reporters on a purported scam, pronounced a organisation that runs a Gaza Strip unclosed no vital troops secrets in a intelligence-gathering operation.

Hamas orator Fawzi Barhoum declined to comment.

Mainly regulating Facebook, Hamas used feign online identities and photos of immature women, apparently found on a Internet, to captivate soldiers in, a officer said.

FBI to benefit stretched hacking powers as Senate bid to retard fails

“Just a second, I’ll send we a photo, my dear,” one “woman” wrote.

“OK. Ha-ha,” a infantryman replied, before a print of a blonde lady in a swimsuit popped up.

The “woman” afterwards suggested they both download “a elementary app that lets us have a video chat”, according to an instance of an sell supposing by a officer.

The officer pronounced many of a soldiers were low-ranking and that Hamas was mostly meddlesome in entertainment information about Israeli army manoeuvres, army and weaponry in a Gaza area.

This $5 USB device can steal your mechanism in 30 seconds

The troops detected a hacking when soldiers began stating other questionable online activity on amicable networks and unclosed dozens of feign identities used by a organisation to aim a soldiers, a officer said.

In 2001, a 16-year-old Israeli was lured to a assigned West Bank, where he was shot passed by Palestinian gunmen, after entering into an online attribute with a Palestinian lady who acted as an American tourist.

