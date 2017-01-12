Thursday , 12 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Watch Mahira, SRK slit to garba in latest Raees song

Watch Mahira, SRK slit to garba in latest Raees song

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 12, 2017 In Sports 0
Watch Mahira, SRK slit to garba in latest Raees song
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO: SCREENGRABPHOTO: SCREENGRAB

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB

As Raees’ release date inches closer, we are being treated to some-more and some-more of Mahira Khan and SRK most to a almighty gratitude.

Mahira, SRK’s enormous chemistry in latest Raees strain will blow we away

After removing hearts racing in Zaalima, SRK and Mahira do garba with their eyes in a film’s latest strain Udi Udi Jaye. As strain starts, we see an unsuspecting Aasiya (played by Mahira) dancing around a room usually to be assimilated after by Raees (Shah Rukh). The dual afterwards get gratifying and their garba moves are to die for!

PHOTO: SCREENGRABPHOTO: SCREENGRAB

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB

Mahira looks flawless in a pinkish and yellow lehnga choli while Shah Rukh looks his extreme self in a white shalwar kameez and red dupatta.

Udi Udi Jaye: Mahira, SRK jolt in latest Raees stills

PHOTO: SCREENGRABPHOTO: SCREENGRAB

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB

The dual are also showed removing married in a concluding seconds of Udi Udi Jaye with Mahira donning a sea-green spousal and Shah Rukh in a bullion sherwani.

Mahira, SRK’s Zaalima breaks a internet with over 20 million views

Watch a video here:

Raees is out on Jan 25.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Alphabet drops dream of drones providing internet
Aid watchdog defends UK appropriation of Benazir Income Support Programme
Azhar Ali aims low as Pakistan risk crashing out of 2019 World Cup
McGregor was offering $15m for crossover fight, says Mayweather
Watch Mahira, SRK slit to garba in latest Raees song
Study finds how highlight raises heart illness and cadence risk
Scientists closer to elucidate poser of Earth’s core
China’s anti-Teslas: inexpensive models expostulate electric automobile boom
Hamas sets ‘honey traps’ to penetrate Israeli soldiers’ phones: army
This is a many renouned emoji in a world
Toxic wine tragedy: ‘JIT contingency finish review in 20 days’
Action instituted Committee shaped to collect encroached land

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions