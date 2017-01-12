Thursday , 12 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » McGregor was offering $15m for crossover fight, says Mayweather

McGregor was offering $15m for crossover fight, says Mayweather

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 12, 2017 In Commerce 0
McGregor was offering $15m for crossover fight, says Mayweather
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

McGregor formerly teased his fans around amicable media about a probable Mayweather matchup. PHOTO COURTESY: Twitter/ @TheNotoriousMMAMcGregor formerly teased his fans around amicable media about a probable Mayweather matchup. PHOTO COURTESY: Twitter/ @TheNotoriousMMA

McGregor formerly teased his fans around amicable media about a probable Mayweather matchup. PHOTO COURTESY: Twitter/ @TheNotoriousMMA

Floyd Mayweather pronounced he has offering Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Conor McGregor $15 million and a commission of pay-per-view sales for a crossover fighting bout.

Mayweather, who late in Sep of 2015 after accumulating a ideal 49-0 record, told ESPN he would need a guaranteed $100 million to make a quarrel happen.

“I’m a businessman and it creates business sense,” pronounced a 39-year-old American. “Bring him over to a fighting world, and I’ll uncover him what it’s like.”

McGregor hurdles Mayweather again, final $100 million for bout

Irishman McGregor, a reigning lightweight and former featherweight UFC champion, has been severe Mayweather to a quarrel for months.

The biggest pay-per-view pull in churned martial arts, McGregor is engaged to UFC and a organization would have to approve any fight.

Mayweather, who won universe titles in 5 weight groups and took home gain in additional of $800 million over his 19-year fighting career, pronounced initial talks had taken place.

McGregor knocks out Alvarez to make UFC history

“We attempted to make a Conor McGregor fight,” he said.

“They know what my series is. My series is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number.

“We are peaceful to give him 15 million and afterwards we can speak about bursting a percentage, a behind end, on a pay-per-view,” he added.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Alphabet drops dream of drones providing internet
Aid watchdog defends UK appropriation of Benazir Income Support Programme
Azhar Ali aims low as Pakistan risk crashing out of 2019 World Cup
McGregor was offering $15m for crossover fight, says Mayweather
Watch Mahira, SRK slit to garba in latest Raees song
Study finds how highlight raises heart illness and cadence risk
Scientists closer to elucidate poser of Earth’s core
China’s anti-Teslas: inexpensive models expostulate electric automobile boom
Hamas sets ‘honey traps’ to penetrate Israeli soldiers’ phones: army
This is a many renouned emoji in a world
Toxic wine tragedy: ‘JIT contingency finish review in 20 days’
Action instituted Committee shaped to collect encroached land

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions