McGregor was offering $15m for crossover fight, says Mayweather

McGregor formerly teased his fans around amicable media about a probable Mayweather matchup. PHOTO COURTESY: Twitter/ @TheNotoriousMMA
Floyd Mayweather pronounced he has offering Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Conor McGregor $15 million and a commission of pay-per-view sales for a crossover fighting bout.
Mayweather, who late in Sep of 2015 after accumulating a ideal 49-0 record, told ESPN he would need a guaranteed $100 million to make a quarrel happen.
“I’m a businessman and it creates business sense,” pronounced a 39-year-old American. “Bring him over to a fighting world, and I’ll uncover him what it’s like.”
McGregor hurdles Mayweather again, final $100 million for bout
Irishman McGregor, a reigning lightweight and former featherweight UFC champion, has been severe Mayweather to a quarrel for months.
The biggest pay-per-view pull in churned martial arts, McGregor is engaged to UFC and a organization would have to approve any fight.
Mayweather, who won universe titles in 5 weight groups and took home gain in additional of $800 million over his 19-year fighting career, pronounced initial talks had taken place.
McGregor knocks out Alvarez to make UFC history
“We attempted to make a Conor McGregor fight,” he said.
“They know what my series is. My series is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number.
“We are peaceful to give him 15 million and afterwards we can speak about bursting a percentage, a behind end, on a pay-per-view,” he added.
January 12, 2017
