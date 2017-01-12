A full moon rises behind US Border Patrol representative Josh Gehrich as he sits atop a mountain while on unit nearby Jacumba, California, US. PHOTO: REUTERS
January 12, 2017
Pictures of a day: Jan 12, 2017
A full moon rises behind US Border Patrol representative Josh Gehrich as he sits atop a mountain while on unit nearby Jacumba, California, US. PHOTO: REUTERS
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Lodha tells suspended BCCI officials they can’t ...
January 12, 2017
Australia to assistance sight 225,000 string farmers ...
January 12, 2017
Azhar Ali aims low as Pakistan risk ...
January 12, 2017
Study finds how highlight raises heart illness ...
January 12, 2017