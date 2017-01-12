Thursday , 12 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » PM launches National Health Programme in Narowal

PM launches National Health Programme in Narowal

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 12, 2017 In Sports 0
PM launches National Health Programme in Narowal
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PM Nawaz Sharif addressing a rite in Narowal on Thursday. EXPRESS NEWS SCREEN GRABPM Nawaz Sharif addressing a rite in Narowal on Thursday. EXPRESS NEWS SCREEN GRAB

PM Nawaz Sharif addressing a rite in Narowal on Thursday. EXPRESS NEWS SCREEN GRAB

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif launched on Thursday a National Health Programme for families in Narowal.

“This is only a commencement of a health programme as it will strech other districts as well,” a premier told a rising rite in a Punjab district.

He pronounced a republic was surpassing not only on a health front though towards expelling load-shedding and a threat of terrorism as well.

At Hindu temple, PM Nawaz reaches out to minorities

“The inhabitant health programme has been in during slightest 23 districts. However, some people are ruin focussed on fibbing and leveling groundless allegations directed during impression assassination,” Nawaz pronounced in a thinly potential taunt during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) authority Imran Khan.

“The republic is sleepy of conference such lies and this arrange of politics if dangerous and mortal for Pakistan.”

Pakistan, a premier said, is on a trail to swell and reaching new peaks of success each day.

A parliamentary row suggested in Apr final year that a multibillion-rupee health word intrigue of a supervision had suffered critical setbacks given a launch in Dec 2015.

PM’s health intrigue raid by critical setbacks

The premier had denounced Phase-I of a Rs9.1 billion intrigue that betrothed cashless health services to a poorest, observant a three-year intrigue will primarily advantage people in 23 districts of a country.

However, PM’s National Health Programme Director Dr Faisal certified before a National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning and Development that a intrigue could not be launched in districts like Bahawalnagar, in Punjab, and Chaghi, in Balochistan due to miss of health infrastructure.

Dr Faisal also suggested that a intrigue could not be administered by state-run district and tehsil domicile hospitals as they lacked executive and financial liberty indispensable to validate for a scheme.

The statute celebration lawmakers benefaction during a assembly suggested that a premier possibly scrapped a intrigue or altered a execution plan for improved results.

It was a PM Nawaz’s third vital politically encouraged beginning that apparently unsuccessful to stir on a stakeholders. Earlier, a PM’s much-touted Kissan Package and PM’s Youth Business Loan Programme had also unsuccessful to grasp a preferred results.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

China puts adult Stop pointer for Pokemon Go
PM launches National Health Programme in Narowal
Pictures of a day: Jan 12, 2017
Netanyahu calls Paris assent discussion ‘rigged’
Priyanka does not like being paid ‘much less’ than ‘the boys’
Lodha tells suspended BCCI officials they can’t return
Aamer Sohail points out Yasir Shah’s shortcomings in Australia
Indian chosen confidence section infantryman kills 3 colleagues
Australia to assistance sight 225,000 string farmers in Pakistan
Alphabet drops dream of drones providing internet
Aid watchdog defends UK appropriation of Benazir Income Support Programme
Azhar Ali aims low as Pakistan risk crashing out of 2019 World Cup

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions