Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press discussion during a army multiplication domicile in a allotment of Bet El, north of Ramallah in a assigned West Bank, on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called this weekend’s Middle East assent discussion in Paris “rigged” on Thursday, with his supervision refusing to play any purpose in a meeting.
“It’s a fraudulent conference, fraudulent by a Palestinians with French auspices to adopt additional anti-Israel stances,” Netanyahu pronounced while assembly Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende. “This pushes assent backwards. It’s not going to want us. It’s a vestige of a past. It’s a final pant of a past before a destiny sets in.”
Sunday’s discussion to be attended by some 70 nations is directed during exploring ways to restart long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian assent efforts. Israel rejects a discussion and calls for shared talks.
The Palestinians have welcomed a multilateral approach, observant years of negotiations have not finished Israel’s function of a West Bank. Israeli-Palestinian assent efforts have been during a delay given a US-led beginning collapsed in Apr 2014.
Netanyahu calls Paris assent discussion ‘rigged’
