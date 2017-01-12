Empowerment: Women given goats to acquire livelihood

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) on Thursday distributed 37 goats among 7 farming females underneath misery alleviation programme.
The placement rite was organized by a Department of theriogenology, UAF underneath a plan saved by TIKA for women empowerment and misery alleviation.
Speaking on a occasion, Theriogenology Department Chairperson Professor Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi said, “Majority of a race lives in a farming areas and depends on cultivation and stock sectors. These people miss financial resources and superintendence to beget their provision on permanent basis.”
The plan was instituted to residence financial issues of farming masses and to make them financially viable, he added. He pronounced that 51% of a race of a nation consists of women. “It is need of a hour to engage women in mercantile activities,” he remarked. As many as 75 farming women have been given 5 beetal goats so distant underneath a project.
TIKA Deputy Programme Coordinator Ibrahim Katrici pronounced that a plan was meant to boost a income of women farmers that would outcome in shortening poverty.
Faculty of Veterinary Sciences former vanguard Professor Dr Laeeq Akbar Lodhi pronounced that a plan was instituted to commission womenfolk that would assistance assuage misery from a country. Initially a plan is being run in Faisalabad and Samundri.
Earlier in Nov 2016, as many as 260 bad women of Kot Chatha District perceived sheeps and goats giveaway of assign underneath a Punjab government’s Ghareeb Parwar Scheme. Around 520 animals were distributed among these women in a bid to rise stock sector.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.
