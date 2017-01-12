Emergency situation: Action sought opposite ‘unfit’ Muzaffargarh doctor

LAHORE: The Punjab supervision has left a people of Muzaffargarh and a surrounding areas during a forgiveness of a medical officer, who is allegedly mentally challenged and is pronounced to have taken several lives in a past.
An central communiqué antiquated Dec 31, 2016 done accessible to The Express Tribune shows a Muzaffargarh Health executive district officer (EDO) has requested a Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to forcibly retire Dr Munir Hussain Bhatti on comment of his critical illness or during slightest consecrate a special medical house to establish his fitness.
The male is a Grade-18 comparison medical officer (SMO) posted during a Muzaffarghar District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.
Dr Munir has been pang from primary polycythaemia vera along with mind haemorrhage and his mental state is out of order, states a minute to a Muzaffargarh district coordination officer (DCO). He is non-professional to offer on any position both medically and physically.
Polycythaemia (Rubra) Vera, also famous as primary polycythaemia vera, is a commotion where too many red cells are constructed in a bone marrow, yet any identifiable cause.
These cells amass in a bone pith and in a blood tide where they boost a blood volume and means a blood to turn some-more gelatinous than normal. Although it can start during any age, a illness customarily affects comparison people, with many patients diagnosed over a age of 55 years.
On Feb 17, 2015, Dr Munir wrote to a supervision to consecrate a medical house and nullify him from supervision use due to his deteriorating health. The SMO had practical for a extend of medical calendar for a arrangement of a medical house by Muzaffargarh DHQ Hospital medical superintendent.
While a bureau gave accede for a structure of a medical board, Dr Munir did not seem before a district station medical house and his box is still pending.
Private practice
Official papers also prove Dr Munir has been using a private sanatorium in a Khangarh area.
Shafiq Qureshi, an area resident, told The Express Tribune that a alloy had been behaving vital surgeries during his sanatorium notwithstanding his inconstant mental condition. He combined there were dozens of mistreated victims in Khangarh, Muzaffargarh and surrounding areas and a few of them had submitted their complaints to a Chief Minister Office.
Shafiq claimed there were several rapist cases and inquiries tentative opposite Dr Munir for wrong diagnosis of patients yet no movement had been taken. Punjab Secretary Primary and Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan pronounced yet his bureau had not perceived any censure opposite Dr Munir, his dialect would check with a Muzaffargarh emissary commissioner and take compulsory action.
When this match attempted to hit Dr Munir, his hermit answered a telephone. Dr Iqbal is also a comparison medical officer during a same sanatorium where his hermit is deputed. “Munir recently suffered a cadence that has badly influenced his left side and he is incompetent to pierce yet assistance and can't take phone calls,” he pronounced on a call.
Dr Iqbal reliable Dr Munir has had some mental health problems in a past yet he had recovered now. He combined his hermit had some skill brawl in a area so people were swelling rumours about his health.
Action required
In a central communiqué, a Muzaffargarh Health EDO settled that a Punjab Healthcare Commission in Lahore had perceived a censure opposite Dr Munir on that a medical superintendent of Muzaffarghar DHQ Hospital destined a alloy to yield a compulsory justification to a commission.
The sequence was never complied with by a respondent and a superintendent systematic compulsory movement opposite a SMO on Dec 19, 2016.
