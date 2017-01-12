Protests continue: Activists direct recover of blank bloggers

Thursday , 12 January 2017
January 12, 2017
Members of PPP are holding criticism proof opposite forcibly disappearance of amicable activist, Salman Haider and other tellurian rights activists, during Lahore Press Club. PHOTO: PPI

LAHORE: Hundreds of polite multitude members staged a proof opposite a abduction of amicable media activists, including Islamabad-based Salman Haider, in front of a Lahore Press Club on Thursday.

The protesters, carrying posters of a abducted victims and placards stamped with final for release, shouted slogans opposite a bootleg abductions.

Naveed Rapheal, a member of a rights organisation, pronounced a abduction of on-going writers, poets, academics and activists was unacceptable. “The abduction of amicable media activists is an unfair act and a supervision contingency immediately recover them,” he demanded.

Another romantic Adnan Mohsin pronounced a elemental rights and Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed leisure of debate and expression. “Abduction of Salman Haider and other activists is an conflict on simple elemental rights,” he added.

Rawadari Tehreek authority Samson Salamat pronounced a abduction of Salman and other on-going bloggers lifted critical questions about a opening of sovereign and provincial governments as good as all a institutions obliged for a reserve and confidence of a citizens.

The activists also hold a convene around Shimla Pahari and a adjacent roads, restraint a highway for trade for hours.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.

