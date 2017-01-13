Friday , 13 January 2017
Transition: PPP brave Abdul Akbar Khan passes away

PESHAWAR: One of a PPP’s comparison many leaders from a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and a former orator of a K-P Assembly, Abdul Akbar Khan upheld divided on Thursday.

Born on Sep 1, 1949, Akbar had been pang from diabetes and high blood pressure. However, a means of his genocide was reported to be cardiac arrest.  He is survived by a son, Abdul Akbar, and a daughter, Malaika Akbar, and was laid to rest in his ancestral encampment Spenaki in district Mardan.

Senior PPP leaders – including PPP’s K-P President Humayun Khan, Senator Khanzada Khan, Mardan’s Nazim Himayat Ullah Mayar – and thousands of celebration workers participated in his final rituals.

A member of a PPP’s executive executive committee, Akbar belonged to a tiny encampment Speenkai, Palodheri of Mardan.

Akbar entered active politics in 1970 and was inaugurated MPA 5 times in 1988, 1990, 1993, 2002, and 2008 on PPP ticket. He mislaid his chair for a initial time in 2013 ubiquitous elections.

After a 1988 ubiquitous elections, Akbar Khan was allocated K-P Assembly’s emissary speaker. He was inducted as a provincial assembly’s orator after a 1993 polls. He also served as PPP parliamentary personality in a K-P Assembly from 2002 to 2013.

When General Ziaul Haq dissolved assemblies after commanding Martial Law on Jul 5, 1977, Abdul Akbar Khan, being a tighten associate of a PPP owner Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was also put behind bars. But his faithfulness with a celebration could never be shaken.

The PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari voiced low grief over his demise. In a press recover released on Thursday, Zardari called Akbar ‘a loyal approved leader’.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also eulogised his sacrifices and services for a PPP. “The care and workers of a celebration will remember him for his faithfulness and struggle,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.

