Shops in Miramshah: Defence method contests PHC office to arbitrate case

Posted date : January 13, 2017
PESHAWAR: The counterclaim method has told a Peshawar High Court (PHC) that a petition – filed for handing over possession of around 8,000 shops in a North Waziristan Agency’s Miramshah area – is probable to be discharged as a petitioners have not approached a correct forum of a Frontier Crime Regulations (FCR).

Naqeeb Rahman and 77 others from a group filed a command petition in a PHC and claimed that around 8,000 shops in a Miramshah concert were demolished during a troops operation though a owners were not authorised process of their property.

The petitioners pronounced a Miramshah concert was built on land owned by dual sub-tribes of Dawar clan – Darpakhel and Miramshah Killay – and a territory of a Wazir tribe, named Borakhel.

However, a counterclaim method in a respond submitted before a PHC has contended that a justice is abandoned of office to perform and arbitrate on a theme box regarding to Fata as per law.

“Needless to discuss here that a applicable forum underneath a FCR is accessible to petitioners for redressing of their grievances,” a method said.

It pronounced a petition concerned severely doubtful issues of fact that could not be resolved by a present command underneath Article 199 of a Constitution. The method adopted that no explanation of their pretension or possession had been annexed by a petitioners with a petition.

“The petition is bad for misjoinder of nonessential parties and non-joinder of required parties, hence, a petition is probable to be dismissed,” it said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.

Shops in Miramshah: Defence method contests PHC office to arbitrate case
