PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday temporarily halted a execution of another belligerent condemned to genocide by a troops court.
The justice destined a authorities endangered to yield a finish record of a box during a subsequent hearing.
Headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, a bench, while conference a command petition filed by Amin Shah, whose son Syed Qasim Shah was arrested in 2015, was told that a crook was hold on charges of aggressive an NGO bureau in Mansehra.
He forked out that around 6 officials of a NGO were killed in a attack.
He settled that a family members came to know by a media that Khan had been condemned to genocide by a troops justice and a Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had authorized his execution.
He settled that a charges were not formed on contribution and a male was not given an event to urge himself.
He requested a justice to postpone his execution. The dais supposed a ask and stopped a execution.
Military courts: PHC stays another execution
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday temporarily halted a execution of another belligerent condemned to genocide by a troops court.
The justice destined a authorities endangered to yield a finish record of a box during a subsequent hearing.
Headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, a bench, while conference a command petition filed by Amin Shah, whose son Syed Qasim Shah was arrested in 2015, was told that a crook was hold on charges of aggressive an NGO bureau in Mansehra.
He forked out that around 6 officials of a NGO were killed in a attack.
He settled that a family members came to know by a media that Khan had been condemned to genocide by a troops justice and a Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had authorized his execution.
He settled that a charges were not formed on contribution and a male was not given an event to urge himself.
He requested a justice to postpone his execution. The dais supposed a ask and stopped a execution.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Law and order: Rangers arch briefs Nisar ...
January 13, 2017
Shops in Miramshah: Defence method contests PHC ...
January 13, 2017
Seeking justice: Protesters direct military find teenage ...
January 12, 2017
Crazy in love: Japanese inhabitant jumps to ...
January 12, 2017