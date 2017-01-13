Friday , 13 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Law and order: Rangers arch briefs Nisar on Karachi conditions   

Law and order: Rangers arch briefs Nisar on Karachi conditions   

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 13, 2017 In Sports 0
Law and order: Rangers arch briefs Nisar on Karachi conditions   
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday positive that a sovereign supervision will entirely support and yield each probable assistance to a Rangers in liberate of duties.

During a assembly with a Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh, Chaudhry Nisar appreciated a purpose of Rangers in improving a law and sequence conditions in Karachi and a rebate in crime rate.

Major General Muhammad Saeed called on a interior apportion in Islamabad and discussed a law and sequence conditions in Karachi. DG Rangers briefed a apportion on a conditions in Karachi.

Nisar also congratulated DG Rangers on presumption responsibilities. Major General Mohammad Saeed was posted DG Rangers Sindh in Dec final year.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Settling a fine: CJP takes suo motu notice of Jirga’s decree
Law and order: Rangers arch briefs Nisar on Karachi conditions   
Human rights committee: Senate row to discuss how to forestall injustice of laws
Political division alleged: Ogra slammed for inaction on cylinder gas blasts
Military courts: PHC stays another execution
Transition: PPP brave Abdul Akbar Khan passes away
Dadahara Fort: Archaeologists titillate govt to strengthen newly-found castle
Missing amicable media activists: Senate authority asks method to explain disappearances
Shops in Miramshah: Defence method contests PHC office to arbitrate case
In principle: PPP to conflict prolongation for troops courts
On justice orders: BZU offers re-enrolment to Lahore campus students
NAB Lahore recovered Rs3.27b in dual years

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions