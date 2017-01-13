ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday positive that a sovereign supervision will entirely support and yield each probable assistance to a Rangers in liberate of duties.
During a assembly with a Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh, Chaudhry Nisar appreciated a purpose of Rangers in improving a law and sequence conditions in Karachi and a rebate in crime rate.
Major General Muhammad Saeed called on a interior apportion in Islamabad and discussed a law and sequence conditions in Karachi. DG Rangers briefed a apportion on a conditions in Karachi.
Nisar also congratulated DG Rangers on presumption responsibilities. Major General Mohammad Saeed was posted DG Rangers Sindh in Dec final year.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.
Read full story
January 13, 2017
January 12, 2017
Law and order: Rangers arch briefs Nisar on Karachi conditions
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday positive that a sovereign supervision will entirely support and yield each probable assistance to a Rangers in liberate of duties.
During a assembly with a Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh, Chaudhry Nisar appreciated a purpose of Rangers in improving a law and sequence conditions in Karachi and a rebate in crime rate.
Major General Muhammad Saeed called on a interior apportion in Islamabad and discussed a law and sequence conditions in Karachi. DG Rangers briefed a apportion on a conditions in Karachi.
Nisar also congratulated DG Rangers on presumption responsibilities. Major General Mohammad Saeed was posted DG Rangers Sindh in Dec final year.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Military courts: PHC stays another execution
January 13, 2017
Shops in Miramshah: Defence method contests PHC ...
January 13, 2017
Seeking justice: Protesters direct military find teenage ...
January 12, 2017
Crazy in love: Japanese inhabitant jumps to ...
January 12, 2017