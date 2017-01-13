Friday , 13 January 2017
Political division alleged: Ogra slammed for inaction on cylinder gas blasts

ISLAMABAD: Even yet inadequate or low-quality glass petroleum gas cylinders have killed some-more than 3,000 people, a Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has unsuccessful to take movement opposite their manufacturers mostly given of domestic interference.

“LPG cylinder blasts have killed as many as 3,240 people in a final eleven years. Ogra released licences to a makers of these poor cylinders though is not peaceful to take any movement opposite a culprits due to domestic influence,” pronounced LPG Distributors’ Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar on Thursday.

Speaking after a assembly with Ogra officials, Khokhar threatened to record a box opposite a regulator if it continued to gangling a manufacturers of inadequate or low-quality LPG cylinders.

“If no movement is taken opposite these manufacturers in 10 days, we will take a matter to a justice of law,” he said, adding that no concede could be done on any emanate involving a reserve of users.

Khokhar also demanded changes in a applicable laws, creation production of poor LPG cylinders “a non-bailable offence”.

He claimed that he had been lifting his voice opposite such manufacturers given 2006 though no movement had been taken opposite them. Thousands of people have mislaid their lives given then. Citing an example, he pronounced around 400 factories had been set adult in Gujranwala to make sub-standard cylinders.

“Ogra has been arising licences to companies creation these poor cylinders though is not peaceful to take any movement opposite them. There is an sense that a mafia concerned in this business is corroborated by some people in parliament,” he claimed.

Responding to a question, he pronounced a LPG zone would be regulated when there would be no disproportion in supply and direct of a LPG. “The supervision generated Rs42 billion in a year by a sale of an estimated 12 million metric tons of LPG. This income is approaching to double and strech Rs100 billion in 2017,” he said.

Khokhar suggested that a LPG zone should be recognized as an attention and there should be an import process of LPG to brace prices in a domestic market.

However, Ogra orator pronounced a assembly with organisation member took place in a considerate sourroundings and their suggestions were good received.

“They have been sensitive that management will demeanour into their recommendations and will take compulsory stairs and actions opposite manufactures of poor cylinders as and when required,” he added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.

