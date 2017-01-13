Friday , 13 January 2017
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has taken notice of a genealogical Jirga outcome recommending that a three-year-old daughter of a male be betrothed in matrimony in box he unsuccessful to compensate off a Rs300,000 fine.

The CJP took notice on an focus filed by Ali Hasan, a proprietor of Ghotki district in Sindh to a Human Rights Cell of a Supreme Court.

According to a matter released by a Supreme Court, Hasan purported that a few successful people of a Mazari clan hold a Jirga and motionless that if he unsuccessful to settle a excellent of Rs300,000 his 3-year-old daughter is to be given in (promise of) marriage.

Hasan appealed for insurance of his daughter and has asked for authorised movement to be taken opposite a Jirga. Tthe arch probity has systematic SSP Ghotki to contention a news within 48 hours.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.

Settling a fine: CJP takes suo motu notice of Jirga's decree
