Nawaz perplexing to shun Panamagate case, says Imran

Nawaz perplexing to shun Panamagate case, says Imran

Nawaz perplexing to shun Panamagate case, says Imran
PTI authority Imran Khan. PHOTO: REUTERS

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) authority Imran Khan on Friday claimed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is perplexing to shun a Panamagate box in a Supreme Court (SC) as he does not possess any justification to infer himself innocent.

Addressing a media after a record of a Panamagate scandal, a PTI arch pronounced PM Nawaz is accountable to a nation. “Every personality is accountable to a people in democracy,” Imran said.

PTI warn concludes arguments in Panamagate case

Taking a taunt during a premier, Imran pronounced Nawaz was not even wakeful of a fact that his children became billionaires. “They have supposed a tenure of a London apartments and now it’s their avocation to yield their income route in a court,” he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician went on to contend that a statute celebration had challenged PTI to take them to court, however, they were now stealing behind technical issues. “They have unsuccessful to yield a income route in a court,” he said.

