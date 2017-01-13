NATO admits US, Afghan army killed 33 civilians final year

Friday , 13 January 2017
KABUL: Nato reliable on Thursday that US army in Afghanistan killed 33 Afghan adults ‘in self-defence’ in Kunduz final year in a singular occurrence highlighting municipal casualties, one of a many quarrelsome issues of a 15-year campaign.

The occurrence on Nov 3 saw US and Afghan infantry call for atmosphere bolster as they intent with Taliban army stealing in municipal houses in a encampment in a flighty northern province.

Civilian men, women and children were “likely inside a buildings from that a Taliban were firing,” a news said. Two US army and 3 Afghan commandos also died in a firing.

The municipal deaths sparked snub during a time, with victims’ kin parading a lame bodies of passed children piled into open trucks by a streets of Kunduz city.

“The review determined, regretfully, that 33 civilians were killed and 27 others wounded,” NATO’s Afghan goal Resolute Support pronounced in a statement.

“To urge themselves and Afghan forces, US army returned glow in self-defence during Taliban who were regulating municipal houses as banishment positions,” a matter added.

“Regardless of a circumstances, we deeply bewail a detriment of trusting lives,” pronounced General John Nicholson, commander of US army – Afghanistan.

The United Nations has also launched an investigation, job any detriment of municipal life ‘unacceptable’, with a commentary due to be expelled by a finish of this month.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.

