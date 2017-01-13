Friday , 13 January 2017
Late fightback hands Real new Spanish record

Late fightback hands Real new Spanish record
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio (C) is congratulated by manager Zinedine Zidane after scoring his initial idea opposite Sevilla on Jan 12, 2016.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio (C) is congratulated by manager Zinedine Zidane after scoring his initial idea opposite Sevilla on Jan 12, 2016.
PHOTO: REUTERS

MADRID: Striker Karim Benzema struck low into blocking time as Real Madrid set a new Spanish record by fluctuating their dominant run to 40 games in a stirring 3-3 pull during Sevilla to swell to a Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday.

Holding a 3-0 initial leg lead, a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Real looked set for better for a initial time in 8 months as an possess idea from Danilo and second-half strikes from Stefan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra saw Sevilla lead 3-1 inside a final 10 minutes.

Barcelona ‘obliged’ to follow down Real Madrid, says Suarez

However, Sergio Ramos’s chastisement and surrogate Benzema salvaged Madrid’s run, that now surpasses a 39-game dominant run set by Barcelona final season.

“Possibly they deserved to win a game, though we fought until a end,” Real trainer Zinedine Zidane told GolTV. “They deserved some-more tonight, though a tie is dual games and [over a dual legs] it is judicious that we go through.”

Both coaches named enervated sides with one eye on Sunday’s break tip of a list La Liga strife between a dual behind during a Sanchez Pizjuan.

Another fame for Cristiano Ronaldo

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli suggested that a disproportion between both teams over a dual legs was his side ineffectiveness in front of a goal.

“We had a lot of chances, during slightest 15 opposite a group of a status of Madrid,” pronounced Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli. “We were really close. Unfortunately, we couldn’t take a chances to uncover a disproportion there was between a teams.”

