Rawalakot crash: Six killed as train plunges into depth in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: At slightest 6 people were killed and 26 others harmed when a speeding train fell into a depth nearby Akhor Bun Hajeera of Rawalakot district on Thursday.
The train was congested with passengers and was en track to Forward Kahuta from Rawalpindi district. The collision took place in a Hajeera area of Rawalakot, some 155 kilometres divided from a collateral of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The train motorist managed to escape. Police contend they have launched a manhunt.
Local residents and military started a initial hunt and rescue operation in a area.
Two dozen harmed passengers were changed to a supervision sanatorium in Hajeera while dual passengers were referred to Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nahyan Hospital in Rawalakot. Doctors during a sanatorium pronounced a condition of both a passengers was critical.
In a initial report, a Hajeera military has cited speeding as a probable reason behind a accident.
The defunct passengers, all residents of Forward Kahuta, identified as Zahid, Nazir, Waqar, Zohra Bagum, Gulnaz Bagum and Zahida. Upon completing a medico authorised formalities, military handed over a 6 bodies to a kin of a defunct who were laid to a rest in their ancestral graveyards in Kahuta.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.
