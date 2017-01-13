Friday , 13 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Rawalakot crash: Six killed as train plunges into depth in AJK

Rawalakot crash: Six killed as train plunges into depth in AJK

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 13, 2017 In Sports 0
Rawalakot crash: Six killed as train plunges into depth in AJK
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

MUZAFFARABAD: At slightest 6 people were killed and 26 others harmed when a speeding train fell into a depth nearby Akhor Bun Hajeera of Rawalakot district on Thursday.

The train was congested with passengers and was en track to Forward Kahuta from Rawalpindi district. The collision took place in a Hajeera area of Rawalakot, some 155 kilometres divided from a collateral of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The train motorist managed to escape. Police contend they have launched a manhunt.

Local residents and military started a initial hunt and rescue operation in a area.

Two dozen harmed passengers were changed to a supervision sanatorium in Hajeera while dual passengers were referred to Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nahyan Hospital in Rawalakot. Doctors during a sanatorium pronounced a condition of both a passengers was critical.

In a initial report, a Hajeera military has cited speeding as a probable reason behind a accident.

The defunct passengers, all residents of Forward Kahuta, identified as Zahid, Nazir, Waqar, Zohra Bagum, Gulnaz Bagum and Zahida. Upon completing a medico authorised formalities, military handed over a 6 bodies to a kin of a defunct who were laid to a rest in their ancestral graveyards in Kahuta.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Chinese publication says US needs to ‘wage war’ to retard off South China Sea islands
West Indies exclude to debate Pakistan
Rawalakot crash: Six killed as train plunges into depth in AJK
Nawaz perplexing to shun Panamagate case, says Imran
Settling a fine: CJP takes suo motu notice of Jirga’s decree
Law and order: Rangers arch briefs Nisar on Karachi conditions   
Human rights committee: Senate row to discuss how to forestall injustice of laws
Political division alleged: Ogra slammed for inaction on cylinder gas blasts
Military courts: PHC stays another execution
Transition: PPP brave Abdul Akbar Khan passes away
Dadahara Fort: Archaeologists titillate govt to strengthen newly-found castle
Missing amicable media activists: Senate authority asks method to explain disappearances

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions