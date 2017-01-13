Calendars and diaries released by government-owned Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in India have transposed Mahatma Gandhi’s cover sketch with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, and it has not left down good with people.
Gandhi’s photographs featured on a calendars for decades. The khadi company’s use of Gandhi’s photographs reflected its values and a country’s history. However, this year a calendars saw Modi weaving ‘khadi‘ in a ‘charkha‘ (a normal spinning wheel) in a classical Gandhi pose — a pitch of a jingoist transformation in pre-independent India.
Considering a act ‘shameful,’ some criticised a move, while others saw it as a good selling strategy. Khadi workers have now shocked and are reportedly marching in criticism of a move. Some have even called for ‘reprinting’ of calendars.
Khadi Gandhiji are black of a history,self-reliance struggle.Removing Gandhiji’s print is a blasphemous sin. https://t.co/7CBzOQdfpb
Indians adult in arms after Modi replaces Gandhi in state-issued calendar
Calendars and diaries released by government-owned Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in India have transposed Mahatma Gandhi’s cover sketch with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, and it has not left down good with people.
Modi greets PM Nawaz on his birthday
Gandhi’s photographs featured on a calendars for decades. The khadi company’s use of Gandhi’s photographs reflected its values and a country’s history. However, this year a calendars saw Modi weaving ‘khadi‘ in a ‘charkha‘ (a normal spinning wheel) in a classical Gandhi pose — a pitch of a jingoist transformation in pre-independent India.
Air India moves to haven seats for women, sparks outrage
Considering a act ‘shameful,’ some criticised a move, while others saw it as a good selling strategy. Khadi workers have now shocked and are reportedly marching in criticism of a move. Some have even called for ‘reprinting’ of calendars.
This essay creatively seemed on Mashable.
About Daily Heights
Related posts