ISLAMABAD: Scores of supporters for ex-Afghan comprehension arch Amrullah Saleh staged on Friday a criticism proof outward a Pakistani embassy in Kabul, and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.
“The demonstrators used violent denunciation opposite Pakistan,” embassy orator Akhtar Munir told The Express Tribune.
General (retd) Esa, emissary to a former Afghan comprehension chief, led a convene to criticism opposite a new explosve attacks in Kabul and Kandahar, that killed scarcely 60 people, including 5 UAE diplomats. The Afghan Taliban claimed shortcoming for a Kabul conflict though denied palm in a Kandahar bombing.
The embassy orator pronounced Saleh’s supporters organized a anti-Pakistan convene since of his “strong links with India”. “The tactful staff could not go to a embassy due to confidence concerns,” Munir said. The demonstrators diluted after entertainment a hour-long criticism during a tighten vicinity of a embassy compound, he added.
Munir pronounced a embassy officials contacted comparison Afghan administration for confidence as a demonstrators came tighten to a embassy building. “Pakistanis have never demonstrated outward a Afghan embassy in Islamabad or a tactful missions notwithstanding militant attacks in Pakistan,” he said.
Pakistan maintains that a militants work from a Afghan side of a limit as they were forced to rush following Operation Zarb-e-Azb.
Analysts in Afghanistan trust a new attacks in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand unprotected a debility of a Afghan confidence agencies as all a attacks were carried out in confidence zones.
Some Afghans also questioned a purpose of a Kandahar military chief, General Raziq, who left from a guest residence during a time of a self-murder bombing in Kandahar. The UAE envoy and Kandahar administrator were among a injured.
Protest hold outward Pakistan embassy in Kabul
ISLAMABAD: Scores of supporters for ex-Afghan comprehension arch Amrullah Saleh staged on Friday a criticism proof outward a Pakistani embassy in Kabul, and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.
“The demonstrators used violent denunciation opposite Pakistan,” embassy orator Akhtar Munir told The Express Tribune.
General (retd) Esa, emissary to a former Afghan comprehension chief, led a convene to criticism opposite a new explosve attacks in Kabul and Kandahar, that killed scarcely 60 people, including 5 UAE diplomats. The Afghan Taliban claimed shortcoming for a Kabul conflict though denied palm in a Kandahar bombing.
The embassy orator pronounced Saleh’s supporters organized a anti-Pakistan convene since of his “strong links with India”. “The tactful staff could not go to a embassy due to confidence concerns,” Munir said. The demonstrators diluted after entertainment a hour-long criticism during a tighten vicinity of a embassy compound, he added.
COAS denounces Afghan bombings
Munir pronounced a embassy officials contacted comparison Afghan administration for confidence as a demonstrators came tighten to a embassy building. “Pakistanis have never demonstrated outward a Afghan embassy in Islamabad or a tactful missions notwithstanding militant attacks in Pakistan,” he said.
Pakistan maintains that a militants work from a Afghan side of a limit as they were forced to rush following Operation Zarb-e-Azb.
Weak security
At slightest 50 passed in bombings opposite 3 Afghan cities
Analysts in Afghanistan trust a new attacks in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand unprotected a debility of a Afghan confidence agencies as all a attacks were carried out in confidence zones.
Some Afghans also questioned a purpose of a Kandahar military chief, General Raziq, who left from a guest residence during a time of a self-murder bombing in Kandahar. The UAE envoy and Kandahar administrator were among a injured.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
FO terms claims of militant protected havens ...
January 13, 2017
Was shaken conduct to toe, Mahira on ...
January 13, 2017
Vin Diesel calls Deepika Padukone ‘an angel’
January 13, 2017
Nintendo reboots with new Switch diversion console
January 13, 2017