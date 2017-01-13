Friday , 13 January 2017
Pakistan MMA star Ahmed Mujtaba’s subsequent competition revealed

Pakistan MMA star Ahmed Mujtaba’s subsequent competition revealed
Mujtaba will be anticipating to attain where his compatriot Umar unsuccessful when he takes on Subba on Feb 10. Photo courtesy: Ahmed Mujtaba

KARACHI: Pakistan’s undefeated Mixed Martial Arts warrior Ahmed “The Wolverine” Mujtaba will face a toughest exam of his immature career when he takes on Malaysia’s Keannu Subba in a featherweight hitch during ONE Fighting Championship’s Throne Of Tigers eventuality in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 10.

Mujtaba, who has an considerable 8-0 record, done his ONE FC entrance in Nov final year and warranted a unanimous preference win over Singapore’s Benedict Ang.

The Quetta-native has again been pitted opposite a internal favourite in a form of Keannu Subba, whose name will be informed to Pakistani quarrel fans as he binds a important feat over Bashir Ahmad’s protégé Waqar Umar.

I will usually quarrel for Pakistan, says MMA star Ahmed Mujtaba

Subba (4-2) submitted Umar in a really initial of their three-round quarrel behind in Sep final year following some considerable belligerent and pound.

He is rarely doubtful to repeat a pretence opposite Mujtaba yet as he is during his many gentle on a belligerent and is deliberate a bigger talent that Umar ever was.

Pakistan’s Ahmed ‘Wolverine’ Mujtaba extends undefeated MMA streak

The categorical eventuality of a built ONE: Throne Of Tigers quarrel label will be a lightweight hitch between another Malaysian Ev “ET” Ting and Iran’s former UFC maestro Kamal Shalorus, whose résumé has bouts opposite world-renowned fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Rafael dos Anjos.

