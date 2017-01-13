Pakistan MMA star Ahmed Mujtaba’s subsequent competition revealed

Mujtaba will be anticipating to attain where his compatriot Umar unsuccessful when he takes on Subba on Feb 10. Photo courtesy: Ahmed Mujtaba
KARACHI: Pakistan’s undefeated Mixed Martial Arts warrior Ahmed “The Wolverine” Mujtaba will face a toughest exam of his immature career when he takes on Malaysia’s Keannu Subba in a featherweight hitch during ONE Fighting Championship’s Throne Of Tigers eventuality in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 10.
Mujtaba, who has an considerable 8-0 record, done his ONE FC entrance in Nov final year and warranted a unanimous preference win over Singapore’s Benedict Ang.
The Quetta-native has again been pitted opposite a internal favourite in a form of Keannu Subba, whose name will be informed to Pakistani quarrel fans as he binds a important feat over Bashir Ahmad’s protégé Waqar Umar.
The categorical eventuality of a built ONE: Throne Of Tigers quarrel label will be a lightweight hitch between another Malaysian Ev “ET” Ting and Iran’s former UFC maestro Kamal Shalorus, whose résumé has bouts opposite world-renowned fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Rafael dos Anjos.
Subba (4-2) submitted Umar in a really initial of their three-round quarrel behind in Sep final year following some considerable belligerent and pound.
He is rarely doubtful to repeat a pretence opposite Mujtaba yet as he is during his many gentle on a belligerent and is deliberate a bigger talent that Umar ever was.
