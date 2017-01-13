Friday , 13 January 2017
Turkey says united, pacific Syria unfit with President Assad

Syria's President Bashar al Assad speaks to French reporters in Damascus, Syria, in this welfare design supposing by SANA on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

Turkey still believes a joined and pacific Syria is unfit with President Bashar al Assad though wants to ensue “step-by-step” and see a outcome of designed assent talks in Astana, President Tayyip Erdogan’s orator pronounced on Friday.

Syria regime pounds rebels and militants forward of talks

“Our position on Assad is clear. We don’t trust that a united, pacific Syria will be probable with Assad remaining in power. But we will see how Astana talks go, we wish to go step-by-step during this point,” Turkish presidential orator Ibrahim Kalin said.

Speaking to reporters during a roundtable in Ankara, Kalin pronounced fighting in Syria had mostly stopped over a past dual weeks underneath a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

