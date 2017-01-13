Friday , 13 January 2017
Fertiliser funding easy on PM’s directive

PHOTO: FILE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has destined that money funding on urea sales should be easy in sequence to yield service to a rural sector.

The supervision had allocated Rs28 billion in money funding on fertilizer sales, though it was dropped progressing in a week after a whole volume was consumed.

In a matter released on Friday, a primary apportion pronounced a rural zone was a fortitude of economy that contributed to a country’s GDP growth, therefore, a zone should be facilitated. Provinces and a sovereign supervision will equally share a subsidy.

Govt withdraws money funding on fertilizer sales

However, a supervision had not cold a General Sales Tax (GST) funding on fertilizer amounting to Rs184 per 50kg bag of urea. Under this subsidy, it has reduced sales taxation from 17% to 5%.

Overall, a supervision had announced a funding of Rs390 per bag of urea in a bill for 2016-17 including money funding of Rs156, GST funding of Rs184 and cost rebate of Rs50 by a manufacturers.

The cost of urea had left down from Rs1,790 to Rs1,400 per bag following proclamation of a subsidy.

Facilitating farmers: Food method for stability fertilizer funding subsequent year as well

The supervision had also cold money funding of Rs300 per bag for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP). The DAP cost had left down from Rs2,800 to Rs2,500 per bag after a proclamation of a subsidy.

The cultivation zone was already pang and withdrawal of a money funding on fertilisers would have serve strike it hard.

In financial year 2016, a opening of a rural sector, as a whole, remained gloomy as it available a disastrous expansion of 0.19% opposite 2.53% expansion a year earlier.

