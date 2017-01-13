One of a explanations that a Sharif family has furnished in this regard include minute of a Qatari prince, though a same has also been criticised by a antithesis for a paradoxical nature.
Documents have also suggested that another prosaic “12-A” located in a same retard of a Mayfair apartments is owned by a British association Flagship Investment Ltd. According to this company’s documents, its director is nothing other though premier’s son Hasan Nawaz.
The pronounced 12-A prosaic was bought by Flagship Investment Ltd during Avenfield House on Jan 29, 2004.
According to a association that keeps record of corporate organisations, Hasan had started a pronounced association in 2001, that has his chateau same as of the Park Lane flat.
Meanwhile, Hasan is a executive of 4 some-more companies, that have a chateau of a same Avenfield House flat.
According to a papers of a skill shopping and offered organization in London, a initial prosaic in executive London’s Mayfair chateau was bought during 17 Avenfield House by Nescol Ltd on Jun 1, 1993.
The second, prosaic 16 was bought by Nelson Enterprises Ltd in a same building on Jul 31, 1995. The third flat, 16-A, was bought on a same date by a same association while a fourth, 17-A, was bought by Nescol on Jul 23, 1996.
BBC Urdu contacted premier’s son Hasan and Hussain in essay to find their response per a tenure and dates of squeeze of these properties though perceived no response from them notwithstanding a thoroughfare of dual weeks.
In a letter, Hussain was asked that a tenure of these properties has not altered given 1990s according to a record of a British land registry department, discordant to his explain that these flats were bought in 2006.
The questions lifted by BBC also included a query relating to Nelson and Nescol, many importantly about a date of a shopping of these offshore companies.
Interestingly, these are a same flats where Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his outcast had finalised a oft quoted Charter of Democracy with a former chairperson Pakistan People’s Party arch Benazir Bhutto.
Sharif family owns London flats given '90s: BBC report
As a Panamagate box is being attempted in a Supreme Court, a uninformed news emerged on Friday, claiming with executive papers a tenure of a Sharif family's London apartment.
SC can't directly invalidate PM in Panamagate case: counsel
Disqualification of PM to set a dangerous precedent: SC
