Missing IT engineer: 'Work doesn't stop if one officer is on leave'

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was sensitive on Friday that a Islamabad SP-Investigation, who heads a Joint-Investigation Team (JIT) probing a box of a program operative blank from a capital, could not seem before a justice given he was on leave.

The station warn and a Crime Investigation Agency DSP Bashir Ahmed Noon seemed before Justice Athar Minallah on Friday and explained that given a SP was on leave, he could not seem in chairman before a court.

Taking unrelenting notice of a SP’s absence, Justice Minallah remarked, “Work doesn’t stop if one chairman is on leave.”

Petitioner Mahera Sajid’s warn Umer Gilani contended that a opening of military could be gauged from a fact that incidences of disappearances have usually increasing in a collateral given they had approached a court.

The DSP, however, replied that other members of a JIT, that embody member of a comprehension agencies, were diligently stability with investigations.

Justice Minallah destined a JIT to safeguard a bone-fide review into a matter and that all suspects contingency be entirely investigated and a petitioners contingency also be given a conference by a JIT and their grievances contingency be heard.

In a prior hearing, a IHC had systematic a conduct of a JIT to seem in chairman after a review officer of a case, Abdul Rasheed, disclosed that no swell could be done in tracing a locale of a blank IT engineer.

Sajid Mehmood, a blank program engineer, had allegedly been abducted from his home in Sector F-10.

While expressing restlessness with a police’s progress, Justice Minallah had destined a Islamabad Investigation SP to privately seem in justice on subsequent date of conference and news on a swell of a JIT.

Following a hearing, a box was shelved compartment Jan 27.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.

Most Popular News