Troubled marriage: Woman, hired squad arrested for thrashing husband

ISLAMABAD: A rapist squad and a lady who hired them to trounce her father have all been arrested in Islamabad.
The lady allegedly paid some goons from Peshawar in Rs500,000 to “teach her father a lesson” given he used to come home late during night.
Police contend Lubna Qamar Raja suspected that her father Raja Qamar Iqbal was intrigue on her with another lady and wanted to learn him a lesson.
She spoke about this with Kosar, a lady who sewed garments for her. Kosar pronounced her father Umar Hayat was in Peshawar and could arrange for ‘hired criminals’ to trounce Iqbal.
Lubna spoke to Hayat, who organised for a organisation of group who to transport to Islamabad, entered Lubna’s chateau on a night of Oct 15 final year, and thrashed Iqbal.
Lubna pronounced she had paid Rs500,000 to them and had also supposing them with a pivotal to a categorical embankment of a chateau in Sector F-11/3.
The devise unraveled given as a goons were withdrawal a chateau after violence adult Iqbal, members of a family that lived in a top apportionment of a chateau came out and a suspects, fearing a devise competence be unprotected or they could be reported, shot during a male and critically harmed him.
The occurrence was reported to a Shalimar military immediately. At first, everybody yet it was a spoliation as a goons had also snatched a mobile phone from Iqbal.
However, a family vital in a top apportionment of a chateau suspected tainted play on a partial of Lubna and lodged a censure with Islamabad IGP Tariq Masood Yasin.
After a complaint, a military launched reinvestigated a box and performed Lubna’s mobile phone records, that showed she was in hit with a male named Arab Gul around a time of a occurrence and also done several calls to him after on.
Investigators also found that Kosar was in hit with a same chairman by her mobile phone. After observant a questionable connection, a military interrogated Kosar, who spilt a beans.
When a military interrogated Lubna, she pronounced she and her father would mostly disagree and that she also suspected him of being in a attribute with another lady given he used to come home late during night.
The military arrested Lubna and organised a prick operation to detain a goons.
They done Lubna call them to have another chairman thrashed.
This time she paid them Rs50,000 in advance, though a military were watchful for them during a feign victim’s residence. All 8 persons including Hayat and Arab Gul – who are admitted offenders in murder cases in Peshawar – were arrested by Shalimar military on Thursday.
The other suspects were identified as Munawar Khan, Tariq Khan, Saleem Nawaz, Usman Zeb, Hameed Gul, and Munay alias Israel.
Troubled marriage: Woman, hired squad arrested for thrashing husband
ISLAMABAD: A rapist squad and a lady who hired them to trounce her father have all been arrested in Islamabad.
The lady allegedly paid some goons from Peshawar in Rs500,000 to “teach her father a lesson” given he used to come home late during night.
Police contend Lubna Qamar Raja suspected that her father Raja Qamar Iqbal was intrigue on her with another lady and wanted to learn him a lesson.
She spoke about this with Kosar, a lady who sewed garments for her. Kosar pronounced her father Umar Hayat was in Peshawar and could arrange for ‘hired criminals’ to trounce Iqbal.
Lubna spoke to Hayat, who organised for a organisation of group who to transport to Islamabad, entered Lubna’s chateau on a night of Oct 15 final year, and thrashed Iqbal.
Lubna pronounced she had paid Rs500,000 to them and had also supposing them with a pivotal to a categorical embankment of a chateau in Sector F-11/3.
The devise unraveled given as a goons were withdrawal a chateau after violence adult Iqbal, members of a family that lived in a top apportionment of a chateau came out and a suspects, fearing a devise competence be unprotected or they could be reported, shot during a male and critically harmed him.
The occurrence was reported to a Shalimar military immediately. At first, everybody yet it was a spoliation as a goons had also snatched a mobile phone from Iqbal.
However, a family vital in a top apportionment of a chateau suspected tainted play on a partial of Lubna and lodged a censure with Islamabad IGP Tariq Masood Yasin.
After a complaint, a military launched reinvestigated a box and performed Lubna’s mobile phone records, that showed she was in hit with a male named Arab Gul around a time of a occurrence and also done several calls to him after on.
Investigators also found that Kosar was in hit with a same chairman by her mobile phone. After observant a questionable connection, a military interrogated Kosar, who spilt a beans.
When a military interrogated Lubna, she pronounced she and her father would mostly disagree and that she also suspected him of being in a attribute with another lady given he used to come home late during night.
The military arrested Lubna and organised a prick operation to detain a goons.
They done Lubna call them to have another chairman thrashed.
This time she paid them Rs50,000 in advance, though a military were watchful for them during a feign victim’s residence. All 8 persons including Hayat and Arab Gul – who are admitted offenders in murder cases in Peshawar – were arrested by Shalimar military on Thursday.
The other suspects were identified as Munawar Khan, Tariq Khan, Saleem Nawaz, Usman Zeb, Hameed Gul, and Munay alias Israel.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Adding muscle: CDA confidence directorate gets 200 ...
January 14, 2017
Missing IT engineer: ‘Work doesn’t stop if ...
January 14, 2017
Turkey says united, pacific Syria unfit with ...
January 13, 2017
Obama for a third term
January 13, 2017