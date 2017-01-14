RAWALPINDI: China on Friday voiced compensation on a confidence arrangements for a China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun Weidong voiced this perspective in a assembly with a Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to an Inter Services Public Relations statement, Ambassador Sun concurred and appreciated a Pakistan Army’s efforts in combating terrorism and militancy. The Army arch and Chinese attach� also discussed other matters of mutual seductiveness including informal security, pronounced a ISPR.
Meeting during GHQ: China confident with CPEC security
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.
