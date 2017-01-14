Saturday , 14 January 2017
Addressing Ndu Graduates: Crush a militant mindset

January 14, 2017
Addressing Ndu Graduates: Crush a militant mindset
ISLAMABAD: After successes in a conflict opposite terrorism there is a need to vanquish a militant mindset as well, President Mamnoon Hussain pronounced on Friday. Addressing a graduates of National Security and War Course during a National Defence University, a boss pronounced terrorism and extremism could be separated by compelling education. The boss pronounced following a success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, another inhabitant design indispensable to be dynamic to safeguard assent in a country. He pronounced polite and troops officials, media and educationists should minister their submit in devising a inhabitant process in expelling terrorism. He pronounced a state is entirely unwavering of a severe tasks forward besides rebellious inner and outmost problems. He voiced certainty that a splendid and moneyed destiny was available a country.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.

