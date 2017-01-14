Saturday , 14 January 2017
Kandahar Fatalities: Sartaj, Fatemi succour with UAE  

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to a Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant to a Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi visited a United Arab Emirates Embassy on Friday to demonstrate condolences over a murdering of 5 Emirati diplomats in a explosve conflict in Kandahar, on Wednesday. According to a Foreign Office statement, Sartaj and Fatemi sealed a upraise book placed in a embassy. They strongly cursed a militant conflict and remarkable that a supervision and people of Pakistan were deeply saddened over a comfortless incident. While charity their condolences and prayers for a repose of a over souls, they also prayed for a early liberation of Ambassador Juma Mohammad Abdullah al Kaabi. They also prayed to Allah for extenuation condolence to a bereaved families. They pronounced Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with UAE in this hour of grief.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.

