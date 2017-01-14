Saturday , 14 January 2017
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » SKAA allegedly violates justice orders per promotions

HYDERABAD: In an apparent defilement of a judgments of a Supreme Court and Sindh High Court, a Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority (SKAA) has carried out a reshuffle in a department. Official sources have also forked out a new promotions of dual officials to BPS-19 posts as another transgression of a peak court’s order.

Both a bureau orders have been released with a capitulation of a arch minister’s special partner Ghulam Murtaza Baloch in a ability of chairperson of SKAA’s ruling body. However, according to a Sindh Katchi Abadis Act, 1987, usually a apportion for katchi abadis can act as SKAA’s chairperson. In his deficiency a management stays vested in a CM.

For any other central next a arrange of a provincial apportion to act as chairperson of a SKAA, a supervision contingency emanate a bulletin notification..

Earlier this week a provincial supervision submitted an endeavour in a SHC in a box of Senator Saeed Ghani per a sportive of ministerial powers by a arch minister’s advisers.

On Dec 6, 2016, SHC Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah’s two-judge dais calm Senator Ghani, who is a CM’s confidant on work and tellurian resources, from behaving as a executive conduct of a department. On Dec 29, a SHC released a uncover means notice to a arch secretary, warning of a arising of disregard of justice record if a CM’s advisers practice executive powers.

Through an bureau sequence antiquated Jan 9, 5 officials, including dual BPS-19 directors and 3 BPS-18 emissary directors, have been eliminated to opposite posts. Among them, BPS-18 Muzafar Ali Shaikh and BPS-18 Imdad Ali Lashari have been eliminated to Hyderabad and Nawabshah regions, that include of 9 and 3 districts respectively. Additionally, both of them have been given a BPS-19 charges to conduct a dual regions in defilement of a peak court’s orders opposite possess compensate scale (OPS) posting.

SKAA secretary Nawaz Shaikh pronounced a reshuffle has been finished by SKAA director-general Khalid Chachar after Baloch’s order. “Either a DG or special partner [Baloch] can explain how these transfers and postings are lawful,” he said.

Baloch and Chachar could not be contacted for their versions. “The capitulation of a department’s apportion or a CM is compulsory for posting an central on a BPS-19 post. This sequence has been disregarded in SKAA’s new reshuffle,” pronounced an central source.

SKAA’s informal executive of Hyderabad Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Afridi, a BPS-19 central with knowledge in a authority’s tellurian apparatus department, refused to palm over a assign to Shaikh on Thursday. He has also created a minute to SKAA’s DG requesting him to explain a legality of a order. “Has a peak court’s sequence not been disregarded by giving assign of a BPS-19 post to a BPS-18 officer?” he asked.

Afridi also sought an reason about correspondence with a manners of transfers that concede 3 years reign after a uninformed posting. we have been eliminated 14 times in final 13 years,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.

Most Popular News