MQM-London personality Sathi Ishaq, 23 others arrested

MQM-London personality Sathi Ishaq, 23 others arrested
KARACHI: A day after a detain of a partner registrar of University of Karachi for his purported links with Muttahida Quami Movement-London (MQM-L), over dual dozen some-more workers, including a pivotal personality of a party, were arrested on a second uninterrupted day of an operation opposite a party.

MQM-London has already announced to reason a open convene from Ayesha Manzil to Mazar-e-Quaid on Jan 21 underneath a powerful of a Pakistan Qaumi Movement (PQM) in that an residence of a MQM-L arch Altaf Hussain to a participants of a convene is also expected.

The party’s pivotal leader, Sathi Ishaq, was arrested during a raid conducted in Saddar Thursday night.

MQM-London personality Nadeem Nusrat reliable a detain and demanded a evident recover of Sathi.

Although a Rangers orator remained tight-lipped when contacted for comments, sources in a celebration told The Express Tribune that a celebration is also deliberation canceling a convene on Jan 21 following a visit arrests of celebration workers and sympathisers. 

MQM deplores arrests

Meanwhile, a MQM-L coordination cabinet cursed a arrests of a celebration leaders and workers. “Rangers sped adult operations opposite a celebration following a directives of a sovereign interior apportion Chaudhry Nisar Khan,” review a matter released by a celebration on Friday.

“The aim is to detain a celebration workers to make a PSP convene successful that is to be hold on Jan 29,” review a statement. “MQM was invited to a convene [by PQM] and Altaf bhai was invited to make an address,” pronounced a party’s spokesperson, adding that PQM is a usually management to cancel or postpone a convene while it is upto MQM-L to confirm either it should join a convene or not.

Crime Data : Other arrests of MQM-L workers

• Two MQM Malir zone members, Adil Hafeez and Waqar arrested from Malir.

• Joint Town Organizers, Naseem and Salman arrested from Nazimabad.

• In-charge Unit 133-C Atif Jamal arrested from North Karachi.

• MQM ex-Surjani zone in-charge Hafiz Ansari arrested from Surjani.

• Former zone member Abdul Laiq, Jamshed, Zafar and Afzal Noorani arrested from Gulshan.

• Former organiser Union Council No 4 Mairjauddin Shaikh apprehended from Mehmoodabad.

• Shaikh Fareed Qureshi and Syed Mohsin also arrested from Mehmoodabad.

• Anwar Nizami, Muhammad Iqbal and Haider Mughal arrested from Mehmoodabad.

• Izhar Khan and Muhammad Azam arrested from Abul Hassan Isphani Road

• Former Scheme 33 in-charge Aziz Ishaq arrested from Federal B Area.

Sources in a LEA told The Express Tribune that a arrests are partial of a crackdown opposite a celebration while lists of celebration workers and organisers are also being prepared.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.

