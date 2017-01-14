Water sources inspection: Immediate stairs systematic for safeguarding fountainhead on Manghopir Hill

A 2012 print in that a male filters silt on a Lyari River bed. PHOTO: FILE
KARACHI: Immediate stairs contingency be taken to strengthen a H2O fountainhead of a Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) filtration plant located on a Manghopir Hill, systematic a legal elect set adult to examine into a allegations per non-provision of beverage H2O and deteriorating sanitation conditions in Sindh.
Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro of a Sindh High Court (SHC), who is streamer a elect determined in correspondence with a orders upheld by a Supreme Court (SC), upheld these directives a day after visiting a filtration plant as partial of H2O sources investigation in opposite cities.
At a opening of Friday’s proceedings, Justice Kalhoro removed that during his revisit to a Manghopir filtration plant on Jan 11, a KWSB officials had shown a areas of Manghopir Hill where bootleg silt and mill mine was going on. The officials had sensitive that it was a same mountain where a fountainhead of H2O of Manghopir filtration plant was situated. The officials had apprehended that if mine activity was not checked, a infrastructure of a plant, including a H2O reservoir, could cavern in and lead to devastation. Therefore, a elect had summoned West DIG Zulfiqar Larik and SSP Nasir Aftab. Both a officers seemed before a elect and reliable a facts.
The elect confronted a military officers about a contribution per silt and mill mine that acted threats to a H2O reservoir. DIG Larik and SSP Aftab gave an endeavour that they were prepared to extend team-work to a authorities of a KWSB to stop bootleg mining and silt and mill mine in a area.
The DIG serve betrothed to settle a military picket on a site for a purpose of monitoring a Manghopir Hill where a trickery of a filtration plant exists and ensuring a security.
The partner executive of a mines and vegetable growth department, Rashid Amir, also accurate that no licences for mining over Manghopir Hill had been postulated to anyone. He settled that if any such activity was going on during a site, it was illegal.
The elect destined a military officials concerned, including a DIG and SSP, to immediately stop a bootleg activity of mining and lifting of silt from Manghopir Hill during a site of a filtration plant.
Justice Kalhoro serve destined them to take all a stairs supposing in a law, including a investiture of a military picket on a site. He also sought a correspondence news within dual days.
District West’s emissary commissioner, Muhammad Asif Jameel, positive a elect that movement will be taken opposite encroachers who have assigned a area of a Manghopir Hill, that had been allotted to a H2O and sewerage utility.
KWSB’s superintendent operative of bulk pumping, Zafar Palejo, pronounced that he will revisit a emissary commissioner’s bureau currently (Saturday) along with all a applicable annals per to a land allocated to a KWSB, that was underneath intrusion so that accordant movement can be instituted opposite a encroachers.
Treatment and RO plants in Karachi
Korangi SITE Association’s ubiquitous secretary, Nehal Akhtar, sensitive a elect that there were 3,500 industrial units of several kinds in a Korangi Industrial Area, adding that some had inbuilt diagnosis plants. To a commission’s query, he certified that he was pity such information on a basement of hearsay. He serve certified carrying no applicable statistics to settle his claim.
Landhi SITE Association’s member, Akhtar Ali Khan, pronounced that there were 200 industrial units in all in Landhi Industrial Area. Regarding a Sindh Environmental Protection Agency’s (Sepa) officials examining a diagnosis plants, he replied that Sepa officials infrequently revisit their units. Khan removed that one central had visited his possess section 4 months back.
The association’s office-bearer positive a elect that he will contention all a information per investigation of a industrial units to a elect on Jan 14 (today).
The elect also inquired about a standing of a retreat inhalation (RO) plants commissioned in Sikandarabad and Manghopir localities.
KWSB’s emissary handling director, Asadullah Khan, sensitive a elect that a pronounced RO plants will turn operational within one week. The elect shelved conference compartment Saturday (today).
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.
