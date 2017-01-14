Growing problem: Experts prominence food confidence issues

Saturday , 14 January 2017
HYDERABAD: Food, cultivation and veterinary sciences experts have called for introducing authorised restrictions to stop tellurian settlements over cultivable rural land, citing increasing direct for food prolongation due to rising population.

This direct is partial of a recommendations done in a final eventuality on Wednesday of two-day International Conference on Agriculture, Food and Animal Sciences, that was organized by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU).

Around 300 representatives including scholars and researchers from a tip universities in Pakistan, China, Germany, USA, Malaysia and other countries participated in a conference.

The eventuality endorsed legislating laws that forestall use of cultivation land for tellurian settlements. The experts also emphasised on progressing richness of a land by particularly abiding by a use of stand rotation, adding that a micro and macro finances should be done redeeming to a pronounced rotation.

The food experts voiced regard over a poor estimate of food products and forked out a health hazards of such products. They asked a supervision to exercise laws to forestall a estimate and sale of such food.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.

