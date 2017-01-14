Saturday , 14 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Supporters of ex-NDS arch assail Pak embassy

Supporters of ex-NDS arch assail Pak embassy

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 14, 2017 In Sports 0
Supporters of ex-NDS arch assail Pak embassy
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

A screengrab from ToloNews shows protesters outward Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul. A screengrab from ToloNews shows protesters outward Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul.

A screengrab from ToloNews shows protesters outward Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul.

ISLAMABAD: Supporters of Afghanistan’s former spymaster staged an indignant proof outward Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul on Friday, preventing staff from behaving their tactful duties.

According to an embassy spokesman, supporters of Amrullah Saleh, a former arch of National Directorate of Security (NDS), organized a anti-Pakistan convene since of his ‘strong links with India’.

“Nearly 400 of Saleh’s supporters besieged Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul while chanting violent anti-Pakistan slogans,” a High Commission’s orator Akhtar Munir said. “The proof kept a tactful staff out of a embassy premises, due to concerns about security,” he told The Express Tribune by telephone.

The rally, led by Saleh’s emissary Gen (retd) Esa, was staged to criticism a array of new explosve attacks in Afghanistan that have led to a deaths of some-more than 50 people, including 5 UAE diplomats.

Kabul has blamed a attacks on militants handling from ‘safe havens’ in Pakistan’s genealogical areas. Pakistan has denied a participation of any belligerent protected havens on a domain and stressed that Afghanistan’s possess instability have authorised several belligerent factions to carve out protected spaces.

The protests outward a Pakistan Embassy also came a same day Islamabad warned that a sequence between NDS and India’s RAW was obliged for assault and destabilisation in a region.

“The activities of a sequence between India’s RAW and NDS sojourn a matter of low regard to Pakistan,” a Foreign Office orator pronounced on Friday. He also stressed that some unfamiliar elements were exploiting a conditions and regulating Afghan dirt opposite Pakistan.

Embassy orator Munir pronounced nonetheless a demonstrators diluted after an hour, they still came really tighten to a embassy building, call staff to hit comparison Afghan officials for security. He forked out that notwithstanding belligerent attacks on Pakistani dirt that were related behind to Afghanistan, Pakistanis had never staged any criticism outward a Afghan Embassy in Islamabad.

Political watchers in Afghanistan have blamed a new attacks in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand on a weaknesses of Afghanistan’s confidence agencies. They forked out that a attacks carried out in confidence zones.

Some Afghans are also doubt a purpose of a Kandahar military arch Gen Raziq, who left from a guest residence during a time of a self-murder bombing in Kandahar. The UAE envoy and Kandahar administrator were among a injured.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Watch this Pakistani comedian prominence artistes’ predicament in sardonic video
Anti-Trump protesters conduct to Washington
Gen Musharraf hints during returning to Pakistan
Shah Rukh Khan says he’s a many photogenic Bollywood celeb
Latham’s ton keeps New Zealand afloat opposite Bangladesh
Supporters of ex-NDS arch assail Pak embassy
US lady dies of infection resistant to all 26 accessible antibiotics
Water sources inspection: Immediate stairs systematic for safeguarding fountainhead on Manghopir Hill
Kandahar Fatalities: Sartaj, Fatemi succour with UAE  
Troubled marriage: Woman, hired squad arrested for thrashing husband
MQM-London personality Sathi Ishaq, 23 others arrested
Addressing Ndu Graduates: Crush a militant mindset

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions