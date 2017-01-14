Supporters of ex-NDS arch assail Pak embassy

A screengrab from ToloNews shows protesters outward Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul.
ISLAMABAD: Supporters of Afghanistan’s former spymaster staged an indignant proof outward Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul on Friday, preventing staff from behaving their tactful duties.
According to an embassy spokesman, supporters of Amrullah Saleh, a former arch of National Directorate of Security (NDS), organized a anti-Pakistan convene since of his ‘strong links with India’.
“Nearly 400 of Saleh’s supporters besieged Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul while chanting violent anti-Pakistan slogans,” a High Commission’s orator Akhtar Munir said. “The proof kept a tactful staff out of a embassy premises, due to concerns about security,” he told The Express Tribune by telephone.
The rally, led by Saleh’s emissary Gen (retd) Esa, was staged to criticism a array of new explosve attacks in Afghanistan that have led to a deaths of some-more than 50 people, including 5 UAE diplomats.
Kabul has blamed a attacks on militants handling from ‘safe havens’ in Pakistan’s genealogical areas. Pakistan has denied a participation of any belligerent protected havens on a domain and stressed that Afghanistan’s possess instability have authorised several belligerent factions to carve out protected spaces.
The protests outward a Pakistan Embassy also came a same day Islamabad warned that a sequence between NDS and India’s RAW was obliged for assault and destabilisation in a region.
“The activities of a sequence between India’s RAW and NDS sojourn a matter of low regard to Pakistan,” a Foreign Office orator pronounced on Friday. He also stressed that some unfamiliar elements were exploiting a conditions and regulating Afghan dirt opposite Pakistan.
Embassy orator Munir pronounced nonetheless a demonstrators diluted after an hour, they still came really tighten to a embassy building, call staff to hit comparison Afghan officials for security. He forked out that notwithstanding belligerent attacks on Pakistani dirt that were related behind to Afghanistan, Pakistanis had never staged any criticism outward a Afghan Embassy in Islamabad.
Political watchers in Afghanistan have blamed a new attacks in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand on a weaknesses of Afghanistan’s confidence agencies. They forked out that a attacks carried out in confidence zones.
Some Afghans are also doubt a purpose of a Kandahar military arch Gen Raziq, who left from a guest residence during a time of a self-murder bombing in Kandahar. The UAE envoy and Kandahar administrator were among a injured.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.
