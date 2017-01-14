Latham’s ton keeps New Zealand afloat opposite Bangladesh

Latham takes New Zealand to 292-3, still 303 runs behind Bangladesh. PHOTO: AFP
WELLINGTON: A studious Tom Latham forged out his sixth century to keep New Zealand afloat opposite a prevalent Bangladesh on day 3 of a initial Test in Wellington on Saturday.
While a maladroit opener quietly went about his work, Bangladesh were means to mislay comparison batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor after dogmatic early in a day during an commanding 595-8.
At stumps, New Zealand were 292-3, still 303 runs behind, with Latham on 119 and Henry Nicholls 35.
As a clever primeval winds that caused massacre on day one returned in a afternoon event on Saturday, Latham had taken a root out of a Bangladesh playbook and delicately selected a moments to retaliate a bowling.
With a representation charity little, Williamson and Taylor were guilty of removing a start and afterwards agreeable their wickets unnecessarily with dual days to play and a pull a many expected outcome if New Zealand do not crash.
After Jeet Raval fell for 27, Williamson absolutely batted during a run-a-ball until he reached 53 and dabbed outward off branch to be hold behind and give Taskin Ahmed his lass wicket on debut.
Taylor, in his initial general following eye medicine during a finish of Nov and wanting one some-more century to equal a New Zealand record of 17 hold by a late Martin Crowe, charged into his work. But on 40 he fell for a well-prepared trap and pulled a brief smoothness from Kamrul Islam to Mahmudullah staid for a locate on a square-leg boundary.
Kamrul had also private Raval, hold behind by Imrul Kayes deputising as wicketkeeper while unchanging gloveman and captain Mushfiqur Rahim was being treated for knocks to his hands suffered during his innings of 159.
Latham remained unruffled, confronting 222 deliveries in his 5 and a half hours during a crease.
After resuming a day during 542-7, Bangladesh continued prolonged adequate for Sabbir Rahman to turn their fifth actor to pass a half-century symbol in an innings headlined by Shakib Al Hasan’s 217.
Latham’s ton keeps New Zealand afloat opposite Bangladesh
Latham takes New Zealand to 292-3, still 303 runs behind Bangladesh. PHOTO: AFP
WELLINGTON: A studious Tom Latham forged out his sixth century to keep New Zealand afloat opposite a prevalent Bangladesh on day 3 of a initial Test in Wellington on Saturday.
While a maladroit opener quietly went about his work, Bangladesh were means to mislay comparison batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor after dogmatic early in a day during an commanding 595-8.
At stumps, New Zealand were 292-3, still 303 runs behind, with Latham on 119 and Henry Nicholls 35.
As a clever primeval winds that caused massacre on day one returned in a afternoon event on Saturday, Latham had taken a root out of a Bangladesh playbook and delicately selected a moments to retaliate a bowling.
Double-centurion Shakib helps Bangladesh raise adult huge total
With a representation charity little, Williamson and Taylor were guilty of removing a start and afterwards agreeable their wickets unnecessarily with dual days to play and a pull a many expected outcome if New Zealand do not crash.
After Jeet Raval fell for 27, Williamson absolutely batted during a run-a-ball until he reached 53 and dabbed outward off branch to be hold behind and give Taskin Ahmed his lass wicket on debut.
Taylor, in his initial general following eye medicine during a finish of Nov and wanting one some-more century to equal a New Zealand record of 17 hold by a late Martin Crowe, charged into his work. But on 40 he fell for a well-prepared trap and pulled a brief smoothness from Kamrul Islam to Mahmudullah staid for a locate on a square-leg boundary.
Mominul, Tamim gleam in New Zealand gloom
Kamrul had also private Raval, hold behind by Imrul Kayes deputising as wicketkeeper while unchanging gloveman and captain Mushfiqur Rahim was being treated for knocks to his hands suffered during his innings of 159.
Latham remained unruffled, confronting 222 deliveries in his 5 and a half hours during a crease.
After resuming a day during 542-7, Bangladesh continued prolonged adequate for Sabbir Rahman to turn their fifth actor to pass a half-century symbol in an innings headlined by Shakib Al Hasan’s 217.
New Zealand’s Trent Boult could lapse for Bangladesh Tests
Sabbir, forsaken on 31 by Latham, was dominant on 54 when Bangladesh announced and immediately put vigour on New Zealand with a unusual preference to have spinner Mehedi Hasan open a bowling.
It scarcely paid dividends when he found a corner of Raval’s bat in his second over though a round went by a empty second trip position.
Raval was after forsaken on 24 off Taskin before Kayes done no mistake with a third charity from a New Zealand opener.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Watch this Pakistani comedian prominence artistes’ predicament ...
January 14, 2017
Water sources inspection: Immediate stairs systematic for ...
January 14, 2017
MQM-London personality Sathi Ishaq, 23 others arrested
January 14, 2017
SKAA allegedly violates justice orders per promotions
January 14, 2017