Watch this Pakistani comedian prominence artistes’ predicament in sardonic video

PHOTO: FILE

Recently, yesteryear actor Nusrat Ara – who essayed a iconic purpose of Bil Batori in renouned 90’s show Ainak Wala Jinn – was speckled vagrant for donation in Lahore.

The pathetic partial prompted satirist Junaid Akram to pronounce adult on a predicament of maestro artistes in this partial of a world. He has expressed his anguish in a new video captioned, “Pakistan ka artist bheek maangnay pe kyun majboor hota hai? Artistes ki qadar karo.”

Ainak Wala Jinn’s Bil Batori found vagrant on streets

In a video, Junaid – famous for his satirical rants on amicable and domestic issues – highlighted a plight of Pakistani artistes and because they are doomed. “An artiste’s final review is to desire on a streets. And afterwards they die struggling,” he said. “No matter how large a star is, they remain dependent on supervision assistance as they are not paid well.”

The comedian went on to impact multitude over its stereotypical notions per a creative. “We don’t conclude a artistes. Children who vital in a humanities are belittled,” Junaid said. “When these children grow adult and graduate, they aren’t deliberate artistes. In fact, they are called names. If a chairman is a musician, he is a mirasi. If a comedian, he’s a juggalbaaz...”

“Artistes are looked down on by people all a time and these really  people demeanour adult to them when they wish to be entertained. Artistes are not accorded due respect,” Junaid said.

Ainak Wala Jin comes to life in Bahawalpur

Junaid also spoke about the prevalent exploitation artistes experience. “I am invited to events during several universities and asked to perform for free. People are prepared to compensate anyone though artistes,” he shared.

“I have a backup devise for myself. I’ll be offered make-up pallettes to eke a living,” Junaid said.

Comedian Junaid Akram’s take on Qandeel’s murder is an eye opener for Pakistanis

Watch a finish video here:

Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.

