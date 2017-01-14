However, Pogba’s form suggests a healthy inheritor is rising to take over a captaincy on a full-time basement when Rooney does pierce aside.
Pogba can be United captain, says Mourinho
Paul Pogba.. PHOTO: REUTERS
MANCHESTER: Paul Pogba has all a qualities to be a destiny Manchester United captain, according to Jose Mourinho.
The United manager believes a 23-year-old France midfielder’s new performances uncover he can be a long-term deputy for Wayne Rooney in a role.
Rooney’s destiny during Old Trafford has been a theme of speculation, notwithstanding a fact he recently drew turn with Bobby Charlton as a club’s all-time record goalscorer.
The England captain pronounced in Nov he wanted to see out his agreement with United, that runs until 2019, nonetheless he has had started usually 8 of their 20 Premier League fixtures this season.
Mourinho urges fans, players to step adult brazen of Liverpool clash
However, Pogba’s form suggests a healthy inheritor is rising to take over a captaincy on a full-time basement when Rooney does pierce aside.
The midfielder had a delayed start after rejoining a bar from Juventus for a world-record £89 million price in August, nonetheless has flourished given being pushed brazen into an aggressive midfield role.
“I consider he has,” pronounced Mourinho when asked either he had a qualities to be captain. “I consider he has a charisma. The ambition. The mentality. He is a good professional. Being so immature and with so many ingredients, we consider he can.”
Mourinho is heedful of putting too most vigour on Pogba, though.
Rooney’s best day nonetheless to come: Mourinho
“It is not satisfactory to contend a actor has to be dominant,” pronounced Mourinho.
“He is personification amazingly well, yes. No doubts about it. But a group is also personification well.
“I am not awaiting a group to play unequivocally badly and for one actor to have all a weight on his shoulders. Not Paul, not anyone.
“I design a group to play good and Paul to be during a turn he is personification now regularly.”
Meanwhile, Mourinho has no such qualms about dogmatic United a biggest bar in England, even nonetheless they are sixth in a Premier League as they ready to face Liverpool on Sunday.
Alex Ferguson, during his time in assign during Old Trafford, once announced that United v Liverpool was “the diversion of a deteriorate in English football”. Mourinho for his partial wasn’t so sure.
Rooney equals Charlton’s Man Utd scoring record
“I don’t know. we know that Manchester United are a biggest bar in this country. we know, we know, everybody knows. we am sorry. It is easy to know,” he said.
“I can feel a adversary is large and for sure, it is a large match. Around a world, people will demeanour to this compare with special eyes, that’s for sure.”
United have won 9 unbroken matches in all competitions going into a mouthwatering clash.
Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suggested during a week that United can still locate Chelsea in a competition for a Premier League title, and Mourinho refused to order it out.
“We are in a competition to win a subsequent match,” pronounced Mourinho.
“We can win opposite Liverpool. After Liverpool, if we ask me, we will contend we can win opposite Stoke. That is a approach.
“I am still not looking to a title.
“Mathematically, a numbers are huge. Eighteen matches to play, 54 points to play for.
“Not yet. The final 3 or 4 matches, with nine, 12 points to play for. That is a impulse to contend what we can do. Now is too early.”
