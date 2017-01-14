Saturday , 14 January 2017
Shah Rukh Khan says he’s a many photogenic Bollywood celeb

King Khan Shah Rukh feels he is a many photogenic actor in Bollywood.

Cannot contest with Salman Khan during a box office: SRK

When quizzed on who he deliberate a many photogenic Bollywood celeb during a launch of a luminary calendar, a Raees star said,”I consider it’s me. According to me, photogenic is a chairman who looks plain routinely and looks unequivocally good in pictures. So we am photogenic,” Times of India reported.

I don’t contest with SRK, Salman, Akshay: Aamir Khan

“I consider I’m unequivocally plain looking, though Dabboo Ratnani, a photographer, creates me demeanour good in a pictures. Otherwise, all these people here (on a calendar) are unequivocally attractive in genuine life too,” SRK went on to add.

Watch a video here:

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

 

